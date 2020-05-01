Celebrate Gianna Bryant's life in photos in honor of her birthday

She was destined not only to follow her father's legacy, but to become his.
Today, Gianna "Gigi,quot; Bryant he should be 14 and celebrate celebrating training with his dad, Kobe Bryant.
After all, the rising basketball star turned to the game and would no doubt continue to practice the shot that was already being praised for learning so early.
Instead, today the world is still mourning his loss, along with the loss of his father and seven other people after a helicopter crash in January this year.
Everyone knew about Kobe's legacy, but many also knew how proud the five-time NBA champion was of his second oldest daughter, who quickly showed that she had earned her nickname Mambacita with her promising future in sports.
The young teenager was already planning to become a Husky, hoping to play for the famous UConn women's basketball team, though many others players like ex UCLA star Reggie Miller She would beg her father to convince her to consider their schools as well.
Anyone who followed sports knew that we were seeing the birth of a future WNBA star every time he hit the field, and some of Gianna's favorite players like Gabby williams He knew she was talented beyond her years.
It was heartbreaking for the world to see the loss of a daughter and a sister, but for game fans it was also hard to see the loss of someone following in their father's footsteps while forging their own path.
In honor of Gigi's birthday, we are remembering her life in photos.
From seeing her court in her father's championship-winning games to seeing her on the court herself, Gianna was a force to be reckoned with.
So here is the girl who dominated in jersey number 2.
Rest in power, Mambacita.
Andrew D. Bernstein / NBAE via Getty Images
A perfect daughter and sister
On May 1, 2006, Gianna "Gigi,quot; Bryant born blessing Vanessa and Kobe Bryant with his second daughter
Gianna would then welcome two additional sisters, and Vanessa said during her public speech at Staples that Gianna took her role as an older sister very seriously.
"She liked to help me with Bianka and Capri", said." Bianka loved going to the playground, swimming, and jumping on the trampoline with Gigi. He used to tell Gigi that he thought KoKo considered her his favorite sister. Capri was grinning from ear to ear as Gigi entered the room. "
Elsa / Getty Images
His father's legacy
When Kobe Bryant made history, often with five NBA championships, two Olympic gold medals, and broken records, his Mambacita was always by his side.
When Kobe brought a championship to the Lakers in 2009, the world saw her little daughter holding a trophy almost the same size as her on the court and joining him in the parade float later.
And while she was thrilled with her father's success, Gianna was destined to do more than cheer her father on the sidelines – she was also willing to follow in his footsteps and become a basketball legend.
In the court
At such a young age, Gianna went from court to court, training exceptionally hard and quickly became one of basketball's most promising young women.
By Blackboard, she and her father would consider it a priority to travel around the country to see players like Bring young in action so that Gianna can always improve her technique and game.
Following her retirement, Kobe opened the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California, where she trained her daughter and also proudly shared her progress with her fans on Twitter.
In videos posted to Instagram, the Lakers star showed his 13-year-old son sinking the net in the fadeaway shot he made famous, a move that not many players, let alone a teenager, can easily make.
Chris Costello via MoPho / SplashNews.com
A rising star
All parents think their child is talented, but it wasn't just Kobe who saw Gianna's potential.
Everyone from college coaches to other players to thousands of fans invested in Gianna's future, but she had her sights set on playing for UConn.
According to NBA.com, she and her father would attend games at the university recognized by its women's basketball team, and players like Gabby williams He praised the teenager and said, "She was going to be much better than me."
"He had the right mindset, so confident, unforgiving, so bad and aggressive," Williams told NBA.com. "And then (she) would walk off the court with the biggest, sweetest smile on her face. But my favorite part of her was seeing how much she loved the game and loved learning."
Kirby Lee via AP
The future of basketball
In an appearance in Jimmy Kimmel Live! In 2018, Kobe spoke about his daughter's future in the sport in which he was an icon, claiming that she "surely,quot; planned to become a WNBA star.
Kobe continued: "When we go out, the fans will come up to me and she will stand next to me and say, 'You have to have a child, you and V must have a child, man. You have to make someone continue with your tradition, the legacy. "
But, he bragged that Gigi would shake off that feeling and say, "I understood this."
Gigi's talent, and her father's unrelenting belief in her, made everyone look at her future … making it even more heartbreaking when she tragically cut herself.
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
An unfinished legacy
On the morning of Sunday, January 26 of this year, Kobe and Gianna headed to Thousand Oaks for the Mamba Academy. With the teenager training five, six, sometimes seven times a week on the premises, it seemed as routine as any other day.
Unfortunately, the other two and seven never made it to the facility when the helicopter they were in crashed in bad weather.
The pain and injustice of losing not just a legend but also a future one sent shock waves through the NBA, Los Angeles and around the world.
Maddie Meyer / Getty Images
Honoring the mambacita
Immediately after the news of Gigi's death, organizations and players close to the rising star and her father paid touching tribute.
UConn, the school Gianna was so excited about becoming a future Husky, placed a number 2 jersey on her bench for one of her games, writing on Twitter, "Mambacita is forever a Husky,quot;.
The WNBA also selected Gianna, along with the players. Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester who also died in the accident, as honorary recruits from the WNBA.
Additionally, the organization announced the WNBA Kobe and Gigi Bryant Defense Award to honor a player who contributes to the visibility, insight, and advancement of women's and women's basketball.
Vanessa Bryant / Instagram
Opening the door for others
While Gianna's future was cut short, her father's Mamba Sports Foundation made sure the young woman was remembered for generations.
The foundation was renamed the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, honoring Gigi's nickname, and empowers underserved communities through youth sports, giving others the opportunity to find love and a future in sports as Gigi did.
Jesse D. Garrabrant / NBAE via Getty Images
Never forgotten
When Vanessa paid tribute to her daughter at the Staples Center memorial, she noted how bright her daughter's future was.
"She was an incredible athlete," said her mother. "Gigi was confident, but not arrogant. She loved helping and teaching other people. At school, she offered the boys' basketball coaches to help give the basketball team some advice. It was a lot like her dad and they both liked helping people learn new things and master them. "
And while Gigi is gone, her legacy will never be forgotten. From her family's Foundation to the Mamba Academy, to inspire other teens to reach their talent level, there's no doubt that somewhere a girl is training right now to be the next star of UConn or WNBA, and Carry the spirit of No. 2 jersey in your heart.
