She was destined not only to follow her father's legacy, but to become his.

Today, Gianna "Gigi,quot; Bryant he should be 14 and celebrate celebrating training with his dad, Kobe Bryant.

After all, the rising basketball star turned to the game and would no doubt continue to practice the shot that was already being praised for learning so early.

Instead, today the world is still mourning his loss, along with the loss of his father and seven other people after a helicopter crash in January this year.

Everyone knew about Kobe's legacy, but many also knew how proud the five-time NBA champion was of his second oldest daughter, who quickly showed that she had earned her nickname Mambacita with her promising future in sports.

The young teenager was already planning to become a Husky, hoping to play for the famous UConn women's basketball team, though many others players like ex UCLA star Reggie Miller She would beg her father to convince her to consider their schools as well.