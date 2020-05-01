Home Local News Can't you be with mom this Mother's Day? What do you miss...

Can't you be with mom this Mother's Day? What do you miss about her?

With Governor Charlie Baker extending the stay-at-home notice until May 18, some Massachusetts residents will experience another vacation, Mother's Day, away from their loved ones.

If you have been unable to visit your mother during the coronavirus pandemic, share what you miss most about her. How will you show your love to him this Mother's Day? Maybe organize a Zoom call or drive around your house or send something special in the mail.

When you can be with your mother again, what would you like to do with her? Maybe you would like to travel with her, dine at her favorite restaurant, or just have a quiet time at home.

Share your stories and a photo of yourself with your mother (if you want) to [email protected] and it can appear on Boston.com.

