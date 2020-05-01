Canceled or Postponed Hollywood Events, Media and Sports – Up News Info

UPDATED with the latest: As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread, more events are canceled or postponed, and entertainment sites are closed.

The World Health Organization said that as of Friday the virus has sickened more than 3.18 million people in at least 213 countries and territories, with 224,172 deaths worldwide, an increase of more than 6,400 since Thursday.

The death toll in the US USA As of Friday it was 62,406, an increase of almost 2,350 from the previous day, according to the latest official numbers from the US Centers for Disease Control. USA He also said the number of confirmed cases across the country is 1.06 million, an increase of nearly 30,000 from Thursday. Those numbers span the 50 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands. USA And the Northern Mariana Islands.

Here's a large but by no means complete list of entertainment-related disruptions linked to COVID-19 fears, with the latest events hit, including NATAS going virtual for its Daytime, Sports and News and Documentary Emmy Awards, Locarno and Karlovy cancellations Vary the San Diego Film and Comic-Con festivals by canceling for the first time.

We will update it as more information becomes available.

TV PRODUCTION

FILM PRODUCTION

Conferences

San Diego Comic-Con, which had been scheduled for July 23 and 26 at the San Diego Convention Center, has been canceled. The next planned event is July 22-25, 2021.

WonderCon, which had postponed its April 10-12 convention in Anaheim, is now canceled. The new date is now March 26-28, 2021.

CineEurope, originally scheduled for June 22-25 in Barcelona, ​​Spain, has been moved from August 3 to 6.

NAB Show 2020 in Las Vegas, scheduled for April 18 and 22, is going virtual and will not be rescheduled. The National Broadcasters Association is now "improving" its NAB Show New York, which runs from October 16-17.

Cannes lions It has postponed its 2020 edition from June to October 26-30.

CinemaCon, the annual exhibitor conference to be held from March 30 to April 2 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas is canceled.

E3 The annual conference on computers and video games canceled its 2020 edition scheduled for June 11 in Los Angeles.

Series Mania, The annual television festival in Lille, France is canceled.

MIPTV, the annual international television conference and the market scheduled for March 30 to April 2 in Cannes is canceled. All MipTV related events including Mip Formats and Mip Doc were also canceled. the Preserves The event, originally scheduled to run in parallel to MipTV, moved from October 9 to 14 along with MIPCOM.

the annual Google I / O Developer conference, scheduled for May 12-14, is canceled at Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. Google said that guests who purchased tickets will receive a full refund by March 13 and those who registered will automatically receive the option to purchase an I / O 2021 ticket.

The Doha Film Institute canceled the 2020 edition of Qumra, an event in which international directors are invited to speak with Arab filmmakers. Claire Denis and James Gray were scheduled to attend this year's edition, which had been planned for March 20-25.

the Milken Institute Global Conference Announced that the event, scheduled to take place in Beverly Hills in early May, has been rescheduled for July 7-10 in a venue to be announced. The annual meeting brings together leaders in business, government, science, philanthropy, and academia from around the world.

the annual Game developer conference, scheduled for March 16-20 in San Francisco, is being postponed, with plans to host an event this summer.

Facebook F8 Developer Conference: Set of components in person for May 5 and 6 in San José, CA canceled; instead, it will focus on "locally hosted events, videos and live streaming content."

Hong Kong Filmart: Asia's largest film market was postponed from late March to August 27 and 29, 2020.

2020 Mobile Phone World Congress in Barcelona scheduled for February 24 and 27 it was canceled.

Parties

the Palm Springs International ShortFest Film Festival, originally scheduled for June 16-22, canceled the event in person instead of online screenings of selected films from the lineup during that time period. Winners will also be announced.

The Seattle Children's Film Festival, which was discontinued last month, will continue as an online event from May 13-17.

23 Brooklyn film festival it will become virtual and will run from May 29 to June 7.

24th International Fantasy Film Festival Montreal is going virtual and has moved from July 16 to August 5 at some point in August.

the Locarno Film Festival, the Swiss-based festival, to be held from 5 to 15 August, has been canceled. No online version is planned.

the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, scheduled to run from July 3 to 11 in the Czech Republic, has been canceled.

The tenth annual Beijing International Film Festival, scheduled for April 19 and 26, has been postponed indefinitely. Instead, it will continue as a virtual event called the Spring Online Film Festival from May 1-5.

the Jerusalem film festival has postponed its 2020 edition, which will run from July 16 to 26. The event is looking for alternative dates, including the fourth quarter.

Life is Beautiful, The three-day music, art, food, and comedy festival held each fall in downtown Las Vegas will not hold its outdoor festival in 2020 to allocate resources to support the Las Vegas community.

the Cannes film festival Parallel sections Directors 'Fortnight, Critics' Week and ACID have canceled this year's editions. The 73rd Cannes Film Festival, which was scheduled for May 12 and 23, was postponed and remains in limbo after the latest French government restrictions sank a planned start to the festival in late June.

2020 Napa Valley Film Festival It has been canceled. The annual event will return from November 10 to 14, 2021.

Burning man It will be a virtual event this year. The annual festival is still scheduled from August 30 to September 7.

2020 Annecy International Animated Film Festival scheduled for June 15-20 has moved online

2020 Edinburgh television festival It will be an online only event. Organizers hope to keep their original dates from August 26 to 28.

2020 ATX television festival It will be an online-only event from June 5-7.

2020 Munich Film Festival, scheduled for June 25 to July 4, has been canceled.

The 38 Just for laughs The Montreal Comedy Festival was postponed from July 15-26 to September 29 and October 11.

The 19 Tribeca Film Festival It will perform online April 15-26, during the period the main festival is scheduled.

The 60th edition of the Montecarlo television festival, which was scheduled to run in June in Monaco, has been rescheduled for June 18 and 22, 2021.

the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, along with the city's annual International Festival, Jazz and Blues Festival, Book Festival and Military Tattoohave been canceled

Frameline44, the San Francisco LGBTQ + International Film Festival, was postponed from June 18 to 20 until a TBA date in the fall.

the Overlook Film Festival, the annual horror festival that had been scheduled for May 28 and 31 in New Orleans, has been postponed.

Sixth Mammoth Lakes Film Festival It has been postponed from May 21 to 24 to September 16 and 20.

the Mendocino Film Festival in the coastal wine country of northern California it has been canceled. It was originally established for May 28 and 31.

The thirtieth edition of Inside outCanada's largest LGBTQ + film festival, originally scheduled to take place from May 21 to 31 in Toronto, has postponed its dates from October 1 to 11.

The Sundance Institute has postponed its annual Sundance London and Sundance Hong King film festivals and "reinventing" the 58 live shows planned through August, including its Utah summer labs.

Sixth Greenwich International Film Festival, scheduled for April 29 to May 3, has canceled all physical events, and the renowned Greenwich International Virtual Film Festival is now scheduled for May 1 to 3.

24th American film festival, originally scheduled for June 17 and 21 in Miami, was postponed to October 21 and 25.

The California Film Institute DocLands Documentary Film Festival, scheduled for April 30 to May 3, has been postponed.

the Banff World Media Festival, the annual international television event to be held June 14-17 in Alberta, Canada, has been canceled.

the Provincetown International Film Festival, scheduled for June 17 and 21, is canceled.

2020 Nantucket Film Festival, scheduled for June 23 and 29, has been postponed until later in the summer.

The 46 Seattle International Film Festival, established from May 14 to June 7, is canceled.

the Edinburgh International Film Festival, the oldest festival in the UK, has postponed its 74th edition scheduled for June 17-28. He said he hopes to be able to organize some elements of the event at a later date.

the Cannes Lions Creativity Festival It has been postponed from June 22 to 26 to October 26 and 30.

2020 Sydney film festival, which will run from June 3 to 14, is canceled.

The 50th edition of the Glastonbury Music Festival, which will run from June 24 to 28, is canceled.

The 18th Annual Golden State Film Festival It will be online only and all your physical events will be canceled.

The 21st Annual Newport Beach Film Festival, scheduled for April 23-30, has been postponed.

The fifth annual Doc10 Film Festival, scheduled for April 16-19 in Chicago, has been postponed until the summer.

Miami Dade College & # 39; s Miami film festival It ended its seventh edition prematurely on March 12 after six days of operations.

the DTLA Film Festival has postponed its 12th edition for this year.

BFI Flare: London LGBTIQ + Film Festival, scheduled to run March 18-29, has been canceled.

the San Francisco International Film Festival, scheduled for April 8-21, has been canceled.

the Garden State Film Festival, scheduled for March 25 and 29 in Asbury Park, NJ, has been changed to online only.

the Sonoma International Film Festival, which will take place March 25-29 in Sonoma, California, is canceled.

the Canadian Film Fest, scheduled for March 24 and 28, it is canceled.

The 22nd Annual Ebertfest, On April 14 and 17 in Champaign, IL, it is canceled.

The ninth annual Sun Valley Film Festival, scheduled for March 18 and 22 in Idaho, is canceled.

The eleventh annual TCM Classic Film Festival, scheduled for April 16 and 19 in Hollywood, is canceled but has set up a "Home Special Edition" for the same dates.

the Los Angeles Indian Film Festival, scheduled for April 1 to 5, is postponed.

The second annual French Riviera Film Festival It has been rescheduled for June 8 and 9 in Santa Monica and Brentwood.

Twentieth annual Beverly Hills Film Festival, scheduled to run from April 1 to 5, is postponed until further notice.

the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and sister event the Stagecoach Country Music Festival, both in the Indio, California desert, have been postponed. Coachella moved its dates from April 10 to 12 and from April 17 to 19 to October 9-11 and from October 16 to 18, and Stagecoach moved from April 24 to 26 to October 23 to 25.

the Prague International Film Festival moved from March 19-27 to an undetermined space in 2020

SXSW, the film, music and technology festival that takes place from March 13 to 22 in Austin is canceled

The one co-founded by Geena Davis Bentonville Film Festival Arkansas has moved its 2020 dates from April 29 to May 2 to August 5 and 8

Opening of Saudi Arabia Red Sea International Film Festival, originally scheduled to run March 12-21 in Jeddah, is canceled. Organizers said the event will be rescheduled

The 22nd Annual Thessaloniki Documentary Festival Planned for March 5-15 in Greece is postponed, with organizers looking at dates in late May or early June

In Switzerland, the International Film Festival and the Forum on Human Rights, scheduled for March 6 and 15 in Geneva, and Rencontres 7e Art Lausanne (Think Cinema Lausanne), scheduled for March 4 and 8, were canceled.

the Ultra Music Festival in Miami it is canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus. The 21-year-old electronic music festival was scheduled for March 20-22.

INDUSTRIAL EVENTS

The National Association of Television Arts and Sciences has chosen to virtualize in all its awards during the rest of 2019-20. That includes the Daytime Emmy, Sports Emmy, and News and Documentary Emmy.

Nickelodeon's annual Kids' Choice Awards will be a virtual event this year. Kids & # 39; Choice Awards 2020: celebrate together It is scheduled for May 2.

the Frontières international co-production market, Held annually during the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal, it will take place as planned from July 23 to 26 in a new digital format. The Fantasia Fest has been postponed for later in the summer.

NATPE has moved its NATPE Budapest international conference from August 25 to 27, 2020 and its NATPE Streaming Plus event to September 15. Their annual NATPE Miami event is still scheduled for January 19-21, 2021.

The sixth annual SeriesFest It will take place June 18-24 in Denver as planned, but as a digital-only event.

New York theater Drama Desk Awards It will announce its winners online this year on May 31, with only productions premiered before the close of the eligible March 12. Nominations will be announced on April 21.

35 Off-Broadway Lucille Lortel Awards It will be an online-only event on May 3rd. Nominations will be announced on April 14.

the Peabody Awards The ceremony scheduled for June 18 has been postponed. No new date is set.

The 74th Annual Tony Awards, scheduled to air live on June 7 on CBS, has been postponed. No new date is set.

the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony which was set for May 2 in Cleveland is postponed to November 7.

VidCon 2020The annual online video convention scheduled for June 17-20 at the Anaheim Convention Center was canceled.

the Country Music Academy Awards, which had been scheduled for April 5, postponed its 55th annual ceremony until September 16. It will air on CBS.

The producers' union of America has postponed it Produced by conference scheduled for June 6-7 in Los Angeles. No new date is set.

Popsugar has postponed its third annual Playground event, which was scheduled to run June 13-14. He plans to reschedule for the fall.

IMC has postponed its annual Pop Awards and Film and television visual media awards, both scheduled for May. No new dates are set.

24th Webby Awards, set for May 11, is canceled.

Don Winslow has canceled his book tour for Broken.

the 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards, which was scheduled for June 8 in Manhattan, is being postponed.

the Eurovision singing contest has canceled its 65th edition, which was scheduled for May 16 in Rotterdam.

the Kennedy Center has canceled all presentations and public events until Sunday, May 10.

the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, Slated to air live on NBC from Las Vegas on April 29, it has been postponed.

the BAFTA TV Awards, Set for March 26, they have been postponed.

the 31st GLAAD Media Awards scheduled for April 16 in Los Angeles is postponed; The New York edition of March 19 had already been canceled.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences postponed the 41st annual edition Sports Emmy Awards (April 28) and 71 annual Emmy Awards for Technology and Engineering dinner (April 19). Both will be rescheduled.

The 49th Annual Juno Awards, Canada Music Awards to be presented on March 15 are canceled.

the 2020 Personal Manager Exchange conference and Induction of personal managers of the Hall of Fame The ceremonies have been postponed from May until fall.

The New York premiere of Kill Chain: Cyberwar in the United States Elections scheduled for March 19 is canceled.

The room ScreenCraft Writers Summit It has been postponed from April 23 to 26, 2021 in Chicago.

Twitter and YouTube have canceled scheduled live events for advertisers in the 2020 NewFronts, which are scheduled to run from April 27 to May 6, opting for live performances. The IAB organizer recommends the broadcast for all participants.

the AFI Management Workshop for the 2020 Women's Class Show scheduled for March 11 is canceled. Movies can be viewed here.

HBO Annual Live Benefit Too Many Stars Night: United States Joins For Autism Programs presented by Jon Stewart and scheduled for April 18 at Madison Square Garden in New York, has been postponed to a later date

the David Di Donatello AwardsThe Italian version of the Oscars postponed their annual ceremony in Rome from April 3 to May 8.

The 25th annual Los Angeles Book Festival, originally scheduled for April 18 and 19 at USC, has been rescheduled for October 3 and 4.

The annual white tie Gridiron Club Dinner, sponsored by the oldest journalism group in Washington D.C., canceled its 2020 edition scheduled for March 14.

the Royal Television Society Program Awards In London on March 17 at the Grosvenor House Hotel will be held behind closed doors, and only RTS nominees and representatives will be able to attend.

Quibi canceled its launch party scheduled for April 5 in Culver City, California, a day before the mobile platform went live. The application is scheduled to launch on April 6.

A + E Networks canceled its live Upfront event scheduled for March 25 and will host virtual initial performances starting the week of March 23.

Comcast FreeWheel has canceled its scheduled presentation for March 12 in New York. Fox News dropped out of his Upfronts presentation scheduled for March 24.

Fox Entertainment has canceled its program development presentations, which had been scheduled in New York, Chicago, Detroit and Los Angeles for the last week of March.

Disney canceled its Launch of the European press for Disney + in London, which was scheduled for March 5. The event at the London Expo event space to "celebrate the European launch of Disney +" was expected to include "exclusive" presentations by key executives and creative chiefs, along with several special guests.

the London book fair, one of the largest international literary events in the world, has been canceled. The event was scheduled for March 10-12. Around 25,000 publishers, authors and agents were expected from around the world.

CINEMAS

Cinemark It will close 345 theaters on March 18.

AMC Theaters They are closed for at least six to 12 weeks beginning March 17.

Cineworld and Odeon They have closed all their theaters in the UK and Ireland "until further notice".

Alamo Drafthouse It has closed all of its corporate sites and all franchise-owned locations except one (in Winchester, WVa).

Cineplex Odeon It has closed all 165 locations until at least April 5.

Iconic theaters It closed all 49 theaters in 27 markets as of midnight on March 16.

Regal Cinemas is closing all US locations. USA from March 17 until further notice.

All theaters in France, Italy, Czech Republic, Iran, Poland, India, Lebanon, Norway, Denmark, Greece and Kuwait is closed.

Palace cinemas It will close its 20 locations on March 19 until further notice.

American Cinematheque has suspended all screenings and public events in the Egyptian theater in Hollywood and the Aero Theater in Santa Monica

SPORTS

ESPN has canceled X Games Minneapolis 2020, which was set for July 17 and 19.

the annual Tour de France, originally scheduled for June 27 to July 19, has been postponed and will now run from August 29 to September 20 on its original route from Nice to Paris.

The PGA set new dates for its main championships, with the PGA Championship now scheduled for August 6-9, the United States Open from September 17 to 20, and Teachers from November 12 to 15. the Ryder Cup It will remain from September 25 to 27. The British Open Championship, which was scheduled to run in mid-July at Royal St George & # 39; s, has been canceled.

the Wimbledon The London tennis championships, scheduled to begin on June 29, have been canceled. The Grand Slam tournament will resume with next year's edition, scheduled for June 28 to July 11, 2021.

the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, originally scheduled for July 24 to August 9, it was postponed to July 23 to August 8, 2021. The Olympics were never rescheduled in peacetime.

the open french The tennis tournament was postponed from May to September.

The 146th race of The Kentucky Derby It has been postponed from May 2 to September 5.

the Euro 2020 The soccer tournament has been postponed until 2021.

WWE has moved its WrestleMania 36 event from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, to a practice facility in Orlando and will continue as a pay-per-event event without a live audience.

UFC He has postponed his UFC Fight Nights scheduled for March 21-28 and April 11, but said his high-profile fight between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov is still scheduled for April 18.

the League of professional wrestlers He has rescheduled his 2020 season for spring 2021.

Major League Baseball It has extended the delay on its opening day, which should have started on March 26. Commissioner Rob Manfred said March 16 that the date, already two weeks behind schedule, will be further delayed according to CDC guidelines restricting events for more than 50 people. for the next eight weeks.

The United Kingdom Premier league has suspended its season until April 3, and UEFA has suspended the next set of matches in its Champions League and European league which were set for March 17 and 18.

the PGA Tour has postponed all its golf events, including teachers and the players championship, until at least April 12.

the XFL he has canceled the rest of his inaugural regular season.

The 124th race of Boston Marathon He moved from April 20 to September 14.

the NCAA has canceled all its national championships, including its major men's and women's basketball tournaments

the NHL has suspended his season.

Major League Soccer He has suspended his season for 30 days.

the annual Long Beach Grand Prix, scheduled for April 17 and 19, is canceled.

Spain soccer league, the league, has suspended play for at least two weeks after a Real Madrid player was diagnosed with COVID-19 and the entire team was quarantined.

the NBA He suspended his season after Wednesday night's games after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the virus.

ItalyThe Serie A professional soccer league suspended the game mid-season by a decree by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on March 9. The Italian Olympic Committee, which oversees all sports in the country, said the strike is at least until April 3.

the BNP Paribas Open The professional tennis tournament, scheduled for March 9 and 22 in Indian Wells, California, is canceled.

The best soccer league in France Ligue 1 He moved to play in empty stadiums or with just 1,000 fans until April 15, as ordered by the government's call to limit public gatherings to 1,000 people or less. The French League Paris Saint-Germain Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund will be played at an empty Parc des Princes in Paris.

Formula One has canceled the Chinese Grand Prix, which had been scheduled for April 17 and 19

the Indoor Athletics World Championships in Nanjing, China, scheduled for March 13-15, has been postponed until March 2021

RELEASE DATES

Theatrical releases of Sony Pictures Classics " the climbWell let's go from america Throat Cut City, Strand Release & # 39; s The artist's wife. Reflector David Copperfield's personal story and Antlers have been postponed

Mangurama / Abramorama has ruled out the theatrical execution of his documentary Dosed, which will now launch only on VOD on March 20. The companies said 10% of each purchase of the film will go towards coronavirus disaster relief, which will be matched by Facebook.

Vertical Entertainment has postponed the theatrical release of Human capital has and instead will launch on March 20 on VOD. The success of the film will go to theaters at a later unspecified date.

Lightyear Entertainment has canceled the theatrical release of The Etruscan smile and will instead offer it on June 16 on VOD and Blu-ray.

Quentin Dupiex has postponed the theatrical release of Suede and will make a decision on its future digital and / or theatrical release.

Elevation Pictures has canceled the theatrical run of The Grizzlies and chose not to offer a digital launch.

Bleecker Street has changed the theatrical release of Dream horse and Military wives to May.

Lionsgate will do their romantic drama I still believe which hit theaters on March 12, available on VOD on March 27.

Universal postponed theatrical release on July 3, Minions: The Rise of Gru. No new date is set.

Lionsgate has delayed the releases of Antebellum, to run and Spiral. No new dates have been set.

Disney has postponed the launch scheduled for May 1, Black widow. No new date has been set.

Gravitas Ventures has canceled the theatrical release of Bad therapy and set a VOD release date for April 17.

Roadside Attractions has delayed the launch scheduled for April 17, The secret: dare to dream starring Katie Holmes and Josh Lucas. No new date was announced.

The launch of the Imax documentary Beastie Boys Story Scheduled for April 3 has been postponed. Her streaming debut on April 24 on Apple TV + remains in place.

Disney has postponed the release of three of its movies: Mulan (March 27), 20th Century Studios / Marvel’s New mutants (April 3) and Searchlight's horror photo Antlers (April 17th). No new dates have been announced.

Universal F9 It has gone from its worldwide release date and time from May 22 to April 9, 2021.

Paramount launch A quiet place II has been delayed. No new date was announced.

Sony has changed the global launch of Peter Rabbit 2: The Fugitive to August 7. It was released abroad later in March and will be released in the United States on April 3.

Magnolia Pictures is moving the theatrical release of its documentary Gerrymandering Kill the dragon from March 13 to April 3 in theaters and digital.

MGM, Eon and Universal postponed the global release dates of their James Bond film No time to die from April 2 in the UK and internationally and its release date and date for the United States Easter weekend on April 10 through November 25.

Brainstorm Media has canceled the theatrical release of Working man and will instead launch it on May 5 on VOD.

Full Moon Films has canceled the March 27 theatrical release of Deborah Kampmeier Headband and now it will launch on March 26 on VOD.

THEME PARKS / MUSEUMS

the Walt disney World the parks in Orlando have closed until March 31. Its resort hotels will be closed on March 20.

All Six Flags parks including Magic Mountain north of Los Angeles and Knott berry farm in Buena Park, CA, they will close until at least March 31.

Universal Studios Hollywood It will close on March 14 at least until March 28. Universal CityWalk remains open for now.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure in Anaheim it will close from March 14 to 31. Disney cruises It has also stopped.

SeaWorld San Diego It will be closed from March 16 until at least March 31.

Shanghai Disney Resort Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown including Walt Disney Grand Theater and Wishing Star Park closed on January 25. Disneyland tokyo and Tokyo DisneySea They are closing from February 29 to March 15, confirmed the operator The Oriental Land Co.

Universal studios japan It will be closed until at least March 22.

In Los Angeles, the L.A. County Museum of Art the Wide museum, the Getty Center, Villa Getty, Natural History Museum, La Brea Tar Pits Museum and the William S. Hart museumThey are closing until further notice.

the Iowa Battleship Museum in San Pedro, CA, is closed until at least March 28

In New York, the museum of modern art, Metropolitan Art MuseumThree s three locations, American Museum of Natural History, The Guggenheim, Brooklyn Museum, The Bronx Museum of the Arts, New York City Museum, the Jewish museum and American Museum of Folk Art in New York they are closed.

Brooklyn Academy of Music and BAM Rose Cinemas hemos suspendido todos los eventos en vivo y cinematográficos hasta nuevo aviso.

the Museo de neón en Las Vegas está cerrado pero está vendiendo boletos para giras que comenzarán a funcionar el 22 de mayo.

CONCIERTOS

Insane Clown Posse ha cancelado la edición 2020 de su anual Encuentro de los Juggalos, que se había programado para el 5 y 8 de agosto en Garrettsville, OH.

Dead & Company canceló su gira de verano 2020, que debía comenzar el 10 de julio en Boulder, CO, y concluir el 8 de agosto en Boston.

Bon Jovi canceló su gira de verano 2020 que comenzaría el 10 de junio en Tacoma, WA, y se extenderá hasta el 28 de julio en la ciudad de Nueva York.

El noveno Festival de música de Bunbury, que se programó para el 5 y 7 de junio en Cincinnati, ha sido cancelado.

Justin Bieber está posponiendo todas las fechas 2020 establecidas actualmente para The Changes Tour, con entradas que se honrarán cuando se reprogramen las fechas.

Eagles hemos pospuesto las fechas de su Tour por el Hotel California en Dallas, Denver, Los Ángeles, Phoenix, San Francisco y St. Paul, MN, del 18 de septiembre al 25 de octubre.

El gran gran espectáculo radiofónico de Josh Groban ha sido pospuesto del 18 de abril al 5 de octubre en el lugar de Manhattan.

Summerfest Milwaukee ha sido pospuesto del 24 de junio al 5 de julio hasta el 3 y 5 de septiembre, del 10 al 12 y del 17 al 19 de septiembre.

Metallice ha pospuesto sus seis fechas de gira por Sudamérica que comenzarían el 15 de abril en Chile y el 27 de abril en Brasil.

El 2020 Epicentro, Bienvenido a Rockville and Templo sónico los festivales de música han sido cancelados, y el Más fuerte que la vida El festival en Louisville, KY, se pospuso del 17 al 20 de septiembre.

Tesla ha pospuesto sus fechas del 10 de abril al 1 de mayo en América del Norte hasta el otoño.

El 50 Festival de Glastonbury ha sido cancelado. Se programó del 24 al 28 de junio en Somerset, Inglaterra.

The Rolling Stones han pospuesto su gira por el estadio de América del Norte que comenzará el 8 de mayo en San Diego y se extenderá hasta el 5 de julio en Atlanta. No se han anunciado nuevas fechas.

ZZ Top ha pospuesto su residencia en el Venetian en Las Vegas que se estableció para el partido 20-28.

Guns N Roses ha reprogramado 10 fechas establecidas en marzo y abril en su gira por América del Sur y Central. Los espectáculos ahora están programados para el 8 de noviembre al 6 de diciembre.

Elton John ha pospuesto una parte de las fechas de América del Norte (26 de marzo al 2 de mayo) en su Despedida camino de ladrillos amarillos gira al año que viene. Las actuaciones del 22 de mayo al 8 de julio permanecen según lo programado.

Foo Fighters han retrasado el inicio de su Van Your 2020, reprogramando las primeras tres fechas a mediados de abril para principios de diciembre. Las nuevas fechas para los otros siete shows anunciados en su excursión son TBA.

La OMS ha pospuesto su gira por el Reino Unido e Irlanda que se programó del 16 de marzo al abril. Las nuevas fechas son por confirmar.

Entre innumerables cancelaciones y aplazamientos regionales y nacionales, Live Nation y AEG se han asociado con CAA, WME, Paradigm y UTA para crear un grupo de trabajo global, que según los informes ha recomendado cancelar todos los tours.

Cantante country Kenny Chesney ha pospuesto el inicio de su Chillaxification 2020 Tour, que ahora comenzará el 18 de abril en Dallas.

La tienda de comedia en West Hollywood ha suspendido todas las actuaciones hasta el 31 de marzo. La fábrica de la risa en Hollywood eliminé algunos programas y limité el tamaño de su audiencia a 200 para otros.

Banda de rock duro Rabia contra la máquina ha pospuesto la primera etapa de su gira de reunión, que se programó del 26 de marzo al 20 de mayo. Sus fechas de julio y agosto no se ven afectadas.

El gran Ole Opry en Nashville ha pospuesto todos los espectáculos del 13 de marzo al 4 de abril.

Tercer ojo ciego ha reprogramado su gira por Estados Unidos, que ahora se reanudará el 31 de mayo en el Wiltern en Los Ángeles.

Sturgill Simpson ha cancelado o reprogramado múltiples shows en su A Good Look’n Tour, que se reanudará el 20 de abril en Omaha, NE.

Azotar molly ha pospuesto su programa anual de espectáculos programados para el Día de San Patricio del 12 al 17 de marzo.

Beso and David Lee Roth hemos pospuesto las últimas tres fechas en el tramo actual de su gira hasta principios de octubre.

Lynyrd Skynyrd ha reprogramado sus fechas de giras de marzo.

Maluma ha pospuesto sus espectáculos de 11:11 en Europa.

De Nueva York sala Carnegie ha cancelado todos los eventos hasta el 10 de mayo.

Billy JoelLos espectáculos programados para el 19 de marzo, 10 de abril y 2 de mayo en el Madison Square Garden de Nueva York se han pospuesto al 26 de septiembre, 11 de octubre y 13 de noviembre, respectivamente.

Santana canceló la etapa europea de su Miraculous World Tour, que se programó para 13 países del 14 de marzo al 5 de abril

Zac Brown Band ha pospuesto la etapa primaveral de su gira The Owl Tour, que debía comenzar el 12 de marzo. No se anunciaron nuevas fechas.

Dan + Shay han reprogramado el tramo de primavera de su gira (Arena) para el verano y el otoño, con nuevas fechas del 30 de julio al 31 de octubre.

Carol Burnett: Risa y Reflexión, una sesión de preguntas y respuestas programada para el 14 de marzo en el Teatro Saban en Beverly Hills, se ha pospuesto hasta el 10 de octubre.

mermelada de perlas has postponed the scheduled 17-date first leg of its PJ/Gigaton tour, with current tickets to be honored on the new dates to be determined. The rock band was scheduled to kick off its North American dates March 18 in Toronto; its next date as of now is June 23 in Frankfurt, Germany.

BTS canceled April dates in its hometown of Seoul, South Korea, as have other K-pop groups NCT, GOT7 and Winner

Green Day postponed March dates in Asia (Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong) for its current Hella Mega Tour.

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra has canceled all concerts through the end of its season in May.

Korea Times Music Festival‘s April 25 date at the Hollywood Bowl is postponed

Buckcherry has postponed its March 20, March 21 and March 27 shows at the The Rose in Pasadena, the Canyon Santa Clarita and The Canyon Montclair, respectively. No new dates were announced.

Aaron Neville‘s concerts set for March 13 at the Rose in Pasadena and March 14 at the Canyon Agoura, have been rescheduled for September 12 at the Canyon Montclair and Spetember 11 at the Canyon, respectively.

Sinbad has postponed his March 13 show at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills.

LIVE THEATER

The Broadway run of How I Learned to Drive has been postponed for the current season. The Manhattan Theatre Club now plans to mount the production for the 2020-21 season.

The upcoming Broadway runs of Caroline, or Change and Birthday Candles have been delayed until the fall. Both had been slated to open in April.

Lincoln Center Theater has postponed the Broadway debut of Flying Over Sunset until the fall.

The Broadway revival of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? has been canceled.

The Broadway production of Martin McDonagh’s new comedy Hangmen will not resume performances when the coronavirus shutdown is lifted.

the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Los Angeles has canceled or postponed all events through May 31.

The UK production of Final game starring Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming at The Old Vic in London has canceled the remainder of its run, which was to end March 28.

Broadway is going dark, effective March 12. All 31 productions will shut down through April 12, and eight shows set to begin previews over the next month will be postponed.

the Groundlings has said on March 12 it is canceling all shows scheduled through March 31 at its West Hollywood theater.

All public performances at Lincoln Center have been canceled at least through March.. That includes the Lincoln Center Theater’s upcoming Broadway production Flying Over Sunset, the Off Broadway production of Intimate Apparel, Film at Lincoln Center, New York City Ballet, New York Philharmonic and the Metropolitan Opera.

the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., has canceled all public performances from March 13-31.

The Pantages Theatre in Hollywood has suspended its Hamilton performances set for Thursday through March 31.

Elsewhere in the Los Angeles area, performances of The SpongeBob Musical at the Dolby Theatre from Match 24-31 have been cenceled. Center Theatre Group has scrubbed performances of The Book of Mormon, The Antipodes and Block Party at the Ahmanson Theatre, Mark Taper Forum and Kirk Douglas Theatre. The Music Center has canceled all performances at the Ahmanson Theatre, Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Mark Taper Forum and Walt Disney Concert Hall, including the REDCAT theater. LA Opera has canceled Saturday’s performance of Roberto Devereux. Cal State Northridge has canceled all performances at The Soraya from March 12 through April 17. The Pasadena Conservatory of Music has canceled all performances through April 5.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cenicienta: The world premiere production of Lloyd Webber’s new musical, originally set to begin performances on August 28 at London’s Gillian Lynne Theatre, has been postponed, and will now preview on October 9, with opening night October 28.