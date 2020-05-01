Canada bans assault weapons after deadly mass shooting

OTTAWA – Nearly two weeks after the deadliest mass shooting in Canadian history, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday introduced an immediate ban on "military-style assault weapons."
"These weapons were designed for one purpose: to kill the greatest number of people in the shortest time," said Trudeau. "There is no use and no place for such weapons in Canada."
The announcement partly fulfills a promise of gun control that Trudeau made during last year's federal election. The prime minister said the government was in the process of introducing the assault weapons ban when its agenda was revoked by the pandemic.
But in making the announcement, Trudeau noted several gun killings and repeatedly cited the uproar in rural Nova Scotia that left 23 people dead, including the gunman.