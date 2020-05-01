Can you remember which Disney character said the front line in these 14 movies?

EntertainmentCan you remember which Disney character said the front line in these 14 movies?By Bradley Lamb - May 1, 202001 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase. "This is the story of how I died." Through Disney "Very well, everyone! This … is a robbery!" Via Disney / Pixar "Life is not fair, is it?" Through Disney "We are under attack! Turn on the signal!" Through Disney "Isn't it great? The salty sea air, the wind blowing on your face." Through Disney "A long time ago, in the distant land of ancient Greece, there was a golden age of powerful gods and extraordinary heroes." Through Disney "Sometimes I think I'm cursed." Via Disney / Pixar "Is it on? I can go through walls, I just can't … I can't put this on." Via Disney / Pixar "Slave in the magic mirror, come from the furthest space." "Read the charges." Through Disney "Movietown News presents Spotlight on Adventure" Via Disney / Pixar "Do you ever look at someone and wonder … 'What's going on inside his head?' Via Disney / Pixar TV and cinema Receive all the best moments of pop culture and entertainment in your inbox.