Can you match these celebrities with the instruments they played in high school?

Last week, we saw Quavo and DC Young Fly channel their inner "Drumline,quot;, reminding us of their various talents, and yes, some of them involve instruments.

In fact, the entire video sparked a challenge in which drummers and aspiring drummers showcased their skills on social media.

You can watch the initial video below:

Then it got us thinking about who he really was about the band's life in high school, and this is the list we came up with.

Before fame, here are the talents these celebrities explored and, in some cases, it seems that it inspired their musical careers.

Try to guess which celebrity played which instrument before SWIPE! Let us know which one surprised you the most next.

TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!