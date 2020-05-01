Can quiet sleep meditation apps cure insomnia?

I have a confusing memory of childhood from the late 80s or early 90s, when my mother briefly became a hypnosis enthusiast. She went to a meeting with a friend and came home with a couple of tapes, called something like "The Power of Training Your Mind" or "Mining the Power Your Training". The idea was that a third party, the voice on the tapes, could instruct the listener to to take advantage of the untapped strength of his mind to overcome the rebellion of the body, as if the two were enemies facing each other through the division of the battle lines.

At the additional street vendor tape meetings, or maybe it was one-on-one sessions, or possibly it was satanic orgies, my memories are very confusing, my mother said she was hypnotized with the goal of being better: stop smoking, lose weight, be Calmer. At night, she would take our communal boom to her room and listen to the tapes, voiced by a man who said boring words very slowly. This involved a lot of breathing, my mother gasped incessantly like she was exhausted by the effort to settle into a deep and vulnerable relaxation.

Despite the crumpled green Salem Light 100 packs that remained at the bottom of her purse, my mother insisted that hypnosis worked. Even after giving up on tapes and meetings, he remained adamant that if he had stuck to it, he might have defeated the cravings of your body using only your mind.

Three decades after my mother's failed experiment, I'm still not sure how much courage I have to be able to sit quietly and obey orders. different. But despite those doubts, lately I've become a connoisseur of sleep meditation apps. Only this week I have already tried and abandoned three. Like a voracious person at a buffet complaining about the consistency of the mashed potatoes, I'm exhausted, but I'm looking for the perfect combination of background noise, timbre of voice, and permission to quickly and completely drive me to unconsciousness.

Almost everyone I know has a hard time falling asleep and falling asleep these days, and I'm no different. For as long as I can remember, I have had no trouble falling asleep during the day, while at night the smallest sound or least discomfort can trigger a waking anxiety spiral that can last anywhere from a few minutes to morning. As a child, I used to keep a copy of Matilda at my nightstand and reread it, sometimes from start to finish, during the hours I was supposed to be sleeping. Maybe I've organized my entire life so far around my erratic sleep schedule: There are no morning college classes followed by six years of graduate school where I taught mostly afternoons, working independently for years after that. Now my hours set here, the first time since 2014, I really had to to be anywhere at a certain time and with real consistency, I require you to get up at 6 a.m. and a copy of Matilda not going to cut it

For a while, I tried a gum with CBD and a Unisom before going to bed, but the combination made me very sleepy in the morning and neither worked alone. Alcohol has not and never made me sleep. For the last month and a half as I, along with everyone else, see the fatal scroll of constant bad news, more and more, I have been waking up from the few hours of sleep in which I have meticulously slept with the most boring. You may find it with a sore jaw and a dull, throbbing headache. I'm not sure whether to blame my body or my mind for my tight restlessness, but maybe there is enough guilt for everyone.

A few weeks ago, a link to an online meditation appeared in the Up News Info Slack chat. I don't remember why or what we were talking about, but I listened for a few minutes and briefly felt pretty good. A little warm and dizzy and nothing like my usual state, a short-circuited bundle of nerves drenched in coffee. So that night, I searched for "Sleep Meditation" on the App Store and downloaded a weeklong trial of the Calm app.

Calm is the app where Laura Dern and Matthew McConaughey read bedtime stories to adults with pandemics, but it also features sleep meditation and guided meditations that promise to eliminate anxiety and encourage gratitude. One stop shop for all your anxiety needs. I knew that bedtime celebrity stories would only make me more attentive and awake; I can't be lulled to sleep listening to a plot. And I'm not interested in meditations designed to make me a better person during the day. But the first sleep mediation I tried in the app was lovely, a clinking sound of water underneath a woman's measured voice, giving me permission to release the tension on my feet, which I was surprised to notice that in fact it harbored a quantity alarming tension

Releasing that new anxiety hidden in my bows was narcotic. I fell asleep right after the meditation ended, and within days, I fell asleep within a few minutes of pressing play, with the woman's voice still playing on her list of body cubicles from which she could expel the tension not desired.

But I also quickly learned that not all meditations in the app are winners. The man's voice makes me anxious, something about his consonant sounds or maybe his tone. The meditations that knock me unconscious need background sounds and there is no talk of gratitude or anecdotes from a white woman about the lessons we can learn from the African tribes she has read about. These tangents eagerly proposed to me to blog about how silly it is to listen to a voice phone that reminds me that it really calms me down. That left just three or four dozen meditations in the app that could do the trick.

After my one-week trial period ended, I declined, as the Calm app costs nearly $ 70 a year, an outrageous price for a combined total of an hour and a half from a woman telling me they allow me to sleep. So now I have become restless in my sleep quest, making my way through the sleep meditation app search list for the special app that will knock me unconscious in a way that is also enjoyable and beyond my ability to ridicule . The field narrows every night.

I realized that what I am doing reflects exactly what my mother was doing all those years ago: finding an adult helper to propel me to victory over the tension in my body by training myself to focus my restless mind. However, I don't like sleep meditations that remind me of this reality, the fact that I'm asking a talented stranger to hypnotize me to sleep for free, or at least a more reasonable rate than $ 70 a year.

Two nights ago, I removed an app in disgust at 11:30 p.m. Because the woman kept screaming about going "deeper and deeper", reminding me of a trick in Rasputin's voice from a cartoon swinging a pocket watch. Please, ma'am, I'm an adult. Even if I'm an adult it takes my hypnotist to disguise the fact that he's hypnotizing me a little bit by calling it "sleep meditation" and using yoga-talking about releasing tension from my core to keep me from resisting straining, in the same way that I have to hide my dog's medicine in peanut butter to make it easier to swallow. Last night, a Scottish gentleman from a different app described the rain that fell in a tent for an hour, in a meditation that I chose specifically because it was called something like "Deep Sleep Rain Meditation". Oddly, there were no sounds of water, only the man was talking about how great water sounds. I felt cheated, like I had downloaded porn for a type of sex act, only to open the file and find the filmed recording only tangentially related. I fell asleep anyway, not completely satisfied.

Tonight, I will most likely download a different app and search for a different voice that can give me what I long for: to fall into unconsciousness that lasts, without interruption, for hours, mind and body overcome by the power of someone else sanction me desire to just relax.