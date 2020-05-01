Can all 16 lesbian bars in America cope with Covid-19?

Image: Getty

For decades, lesbian bars have disappeared from American cities, destroyed in part by increased gentrification in gay neighborhoods that increase rents. But with the covid-19 closing restaurants and bars across the country, the last remaining lesbian bars are in danger of closing permanently.

NBC News interviews Sheila Frayne, owner of Ginger's lesbian bar in Brooklyn's Park Slope neighborhood, says the pandemic "may be the end" for the bar, which has served as a community living space in a gentrifying area of ​​the city. "It is really sad, because women-owned businesses are difficult anyway, and women-owned bars are unknown," she says. "Usually they have someone to back them up or something, but I did it myself, and it's just blood, sweat and tears to get where I did and continue to survive."

Another owner of the bar, Elizabeth Boenning of Milkwaukee’s Walker’s Pint, says she received a loan from the Paycheck Protection Program to cover expenses for three months after closing in March. "Women don't have a place that is for women other than the pint, really," Boenning said. Several bars, like the one in Boenning, have resorted to crowdsourcing; she raised over $ 3,500 for her staff through a GoFundMe. Cubby Hole, a rare lesbian bar in New York City, raised $ 48,000 for the staff after its owner failed to receive federal aid.

Lesbian bars historically struggle in part because it's hard for queer women to access finances to keep them alive, Alana Integlia, co-founder of New York group Queer Visibility and host of “Dyke Bar Walking Tour”, he said to Up News Info in 2018. They are also frequently marginalized in a queer nightlife. culture that still focuses around gay men.

According to a 2019 study led by Oberlin College associate professor of sociology Greggor Mattson, There are only 16 estimated lesbian bars across the country, with 37 percent of all LGBTQ bars closed between 2007 and 2019, reports NBC News. While gay bars and queer spaces across the country are suffering right now, many of them have turned to Live Zoom events and community fundraising. they reports. But lesbian bars, which have been vulnerable for decades, will likely have a harder time overcoming the pandemic.