Can & # 39; d Aid and its partners send water trucks to the Navajo and Hopi reserves

Many of the 183,000 people who live in Navajo and Hopi land in Arizona, Utah, and New Mexico live at least an hour away from drinking water. They travel through the desert to grocery stores off the reservations where prices are lower for essentials like milk, eggs, and toilet paper. But since the outbreak of the new coronavirus, they have made the journey only to discover that they have nothing left.

"We have the same problems as everyone else except that access to solutions is greatly reduced," said Jessica Stago, director of Native American Economic Initiatives. “What we can find we have to use for our volunteers. The homes of the elderly are asking for supplies because they cannot find it. We can't help in some of those cases. "

Enter Can’dAid. The Longmont-based nonprofit has partnered with Oskar Blues Brewery, Coyote Logistics, Atlas Copco, Ball Corporation, and CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective to ship 50,400 cans of water to Navajo and Hopi on April 6. A second shipment will arrive on Monday.

Since November 2015, Can’dAid has been delivering water to the United States and Puerto Rico in times of crisis. Before the coronavirus pandemic, Can’dAid offered relief during 27 disasters, including floods and hurricanes, said Diana Ralston, Can’dAid executive director.

"We have been trying to discover ways that we can all help when we are in our homes," said Ralston. "At least, the coronavirus has made us realize that we are all together." I wish we could be doing more. "

Before Can’dAid intervened, the Navajo Nation was struggling to find ways to supply water to residents, Stago said. They considered purchasing 2- and 5-gallon containers and pumps to be able to bottle water. At least five communities were asking for water, and 30% of those people had no access to running water, Stago said. With the help of Can’dAid, Navajo Nation has been able to deliver water to people who request it the next day.

The need for clean water is probably greater than the numbers show, Stago said.

"If you have one person asking for water per community, there are probably 20 families that need water," he said. "

In addition to Can’dAid shipments, Navajo Nation has received food and water donations from organizations such as Nestlé and Mananalu. Navajo Nation has been packing donated food and water pallets and delivering them to different communities. Priority has been given to the elderly, disabled and families with children.

The Navajo and Hopi families' relief base organization COVID-19 has established a drive-thru system where residents requesting food and water are notified when their delivery arrives. They can then drive to the drop off location and volunteers load the shipment into the back of their car so there is no contact.

"We are literally saving lives," said Cassandra Begay, communications director for the Navajo base movement and Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief. The organization has packed food and water for 930 families, he said. "We couldn't wait for the state or the federal government to save us."

There are 10 Navajo grocery stores on land to serve 180,000 people and one Hopi grocery store to serve 3,000 people, and 12 hospitals on the two reservations, Begay said. In mid-April, more than 1,000 people tested positive for the virus.

Those interested in helping with relief efforts can donate to the water program or volunteer to be pen pal on the Can’dAid website.