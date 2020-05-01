Camp Preview: Tensions Rise As Counselors Move In

welcome to Camp getaway, counselors!

In this exclusive clip from Bravo's new up / down style reality show, Camp getaway (which opens on Monday, May 4 at 10 p.m.), we are introduced to Summer Camp for dedicated adult employees.

Employees, including Adam Mizrahi, Gavin stewart, Glen North, Monica O & # 39; Neal, Neely Fortune, Nile Lundgren, Randall Klein and Sophia D & # 39; Angelo"They settle quickly into their cabins."

While some of the employees sign the living arrangements, others quickly criticize their new home away from home.

"So, I started sleeping outside the camp when I was eight years old, and I loved it! My previous experience at the camp is very different from this," social coordinator Randall notes in a confessional. "It was much bigger, we each had our own giant closets, not so much in this camp."

Randall is not the only one complaining as an activity coordinator. Neely is trapped with male bunk mates. To make matters worse, former camper-turned-counselor Dr. Monica warns Neely that her roommate Adam "smells in the bathroom."