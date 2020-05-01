Camille Grammer drags Lisa Rinna around in her "Transparent Body,quot; IG Dancing Vids and mockingly recreates one: check it out!

Camille Grammer turned to social media to recreate the iconic dance videos of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Lisa Rinna in an attempt to prove that she is, on the whole, much better than Lisa Rinna.

It was, of course, a way for her to shade the so-called “see-through costume,quot; dance clips.

RHOBH fans are aware that Camille is not a huge admirer of Lisa and that shows, especially after this new post.

That said, Camille apparently took a break from her bike on the beach “to do some Lisa R ribs.”

So, on the sandy beach, she went ahead and showed off her dance quite wildly, and while mentioning in the caption that she was just having fun, “being dumb,quot;, fans of the show easily saw it as a displeasure to Rinna.

After all, Lisa is known for posting her online dance videos quite regularly and it’s safe to say they are not to everyone’s liking.

Obviously, she doesn’t mind while having fun, sitting, and updating her social media platforms.

But, after Camille’s subtle casting of shadows, users also joined in, and one fan commented that her dance was “Much better than Lisa R.”

At this point, Camille went ahead and made it clear that she intended to make fun of Lisa when she responded by adding, “And I’m not in a see-through nude outfit in my bathroom filming myself.”

After making this comment, it became very clear to people who were still unsure that Camille was shading her co-star with that post.

As for the goal of her dig, Lisa Rinna has yet to applaud at the time this article is published.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Ad

What do you think of Camille’s diss? Will Lisa respond or ignore it?

Post views:

0 0