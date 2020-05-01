Calvin Harris sued by neighbor for dirty water leaks and cracked walls

WENN

The Scottish musician / producer faces a lawsuit from an angry neighbor in Bel-Air, Los Angeles, for allegedly ignoring his water leak and damaged walls.

DJ Calvin Harris'Bel-Air neighbor, Los Angeles is suing the hit maker for allegedly turning her driveway into a slime pit.

Julie Opperman He claims that the Scottish star has refused to fix a fault in the pipeline on his property that sends a steady stream of dirty water over his land.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Opperman claims the water issue has been an issue for a year, but Harris refuses to do anything about it despite city officials twice citing the DJ twice for the disaster. .

She also alleges that her famous neighbor failed to repair the cracks in the walls directly above her property, and is terrified that one part may collapse and damage her home underneath.

Opperman has urged the judge to compel Calvin to permanently fix his rotting water leak and build a new retaining wall. He is also suing for damages for mental and emotional distress, and loss of property value.