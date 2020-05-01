California man suspected of triple murder is arrested in Eagle County

A suspect in a triple homicide in California was arrested in Colorado.

Louis Gabriel Lucero, 35, of Victorville, California, is a suspect in the murders of Erlinda Villareal, 42, also of Victorville, and two children, ages 9 and 12, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office. .

Around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, the Eagle County Sheriff's Office responded to a motor vehicle theft in Dotsero. A suspect in the stolen vehicle was seen driving west on Interstate 70 at "very high speeds," according to a sheriff's press release.

The vehicle headed south on Colorado 24 through Minturn, and the officers' chase ended near Red Cliff, where the stolen vehicle crashed. The suspect, identified as Lucero, fled on foot but was quickly caught.

Lucero has been booked into the Eagle County Jail and is being held without bond. Lucero is wanted by a San Bernardino County order on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Around 10:55 a.m., agents Wednesday in Victorville were called to a residence where Lucero lived with Villareal, according to the San Bernardino sheriff. They were described as being in a relationship. They were not at the residence, and authorities began searching for them.

Around 5:35 p.m. On Wednesday, a person traveling through the desert in the Apple Valley area discovered three bodies and notified authorities.

Detectives in California suspect that Lucero killed the victims in an unknown location and left the bodies in the desert. California authorities seek to extradite Lucero in connection with the discovery of the three bodies.