California man suspected of triple murder is arrested in Eagle County

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Arvada police investigate the murder of three teenagers

A suspect in a triple homicide in California was arrested in Colorado.

Louis Gabriel Lucero, 35, of Victorville, California, is a suspect in the murders of Erlinda Villareal, 42, also of Victorville, and two children, ages 9 and 12, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office. .

San Bernardino Sheriff

Louis Gabriel Lucero

Around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, the Eagle County Sheriff's Office responded to a motor vehicle theft in Dotsero. A suspect in the stolen vehicle was seen driving west on Interstate 70 at "very high speeds," according to a sheriff's press release.

The vehicle headed south on Colorado 24 through Minturn, and the officers' chase ended near Red Cliff, where the stolen vehicle crashed. The suspect, identified as Lucero, fled on foot but was quickly caught.

Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad. Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.
Ad nordvpn

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here