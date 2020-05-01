California EDD Still Has Problems With Pandemic Unemployment Assistance – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Financial aid is finally supposed to be available this week for millions of Californians who were unable to apply for regular unemployment benefits. But we are being inundated with emails from viewers saying they can't access to apply.

Natalie is one of them: "I was looking forward to some light at the end of the tunnel," she said. Natalie, who preferred to use only her first name, logged on to the Employment Development Department website early on April 28, the day the state launched the new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program.

She is in the fashion industry and was fired last month. But he had already collected unemployment between jobs last year and exhausted his benefits.

The new federal program is supposed to give people like her another 13 weeks. But when he tried to apply, he says he has reached his maximum paid benefits.

"There is no other place I can navigate to apply for PUA because of that automatic disqualification," said Natalie. "It is really frustrating because it is a technical problem and it just has not been addressed."

Sandra Zhang has also been found with brick walls. "It was crazy. I try to contact them about 30 times a day," said Zhang.

She is an optometrist and was fired in March. At first, he was able to collect unemployment benefits. But when he returned to work part-time, EDD cut his benefits. "I think it is quite unfair. We still want to provide the care. We still have the demand for patients who want to go in and have surgery, so we try to be here to help them. But I am earning less than I would even receive unemployment benefits. pure, without working at all, "said Zhang.

EDD processed half a million claims in the week ending April 18. We contacted the agency to answer questions from our viewers, but received no response.

For now, Natalie spends her time making facial masks for nursing homes, hoping like so many others that one day her benefits will come.

The EDD says there will be some delays for people trying to get that 13-week extension. The agency has just released information about that on its website at https://edd.ca.gov/About_EDD/pdf/news-20-15.pdf.