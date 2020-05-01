CAIT: CAIT will launch soon & # 39; bharatemarket.in & # 39; for Online Retail – Latest News

The Confederation of All Merchants of India (CAIT) announced on Friday that it will soon launch an e-commerce platform, bharatemarket.in, for retailers across the country.

"The e-commerce portal will include a nationwide engagement of real-world retailers, who have served Indian consumers over the years, and in many cases, even from generation to generation. Owning the merchants themselves, will guarantee the privacy of consumers. " data, "CAIT said in a statement.

On April 24, CAIT had said that it had teamed up with the Department for the Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) to create an e-commerce platform for local retailers and supermarkets.

He said the market will integrate the capabilities of various technology companies to provide comprehensive services in logistics and supply chains from manufacturers to end consumers, including home delivery.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal, speaking to the media in a video conference on Friday, said the portal is the result of experiences gained by CAIT, while working with DPIIT to ensure the supply of essential goods in areas of containment during closing periods.

Khandelwal said: "We have already started this program as a pilot, initially with a limited number of essential products, in six cities, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Lucknow, Kanpur and Bengaluru with a tremendous response from retailers, distributors and even consumers. This has now grown to over 90 cities in a matter of two weeks. "

The pilot's learnings will allow CAIT to scale to many more places and soon to categories beyond groceries, he said.

Furthermore, merchants, their employees and all delivery persons will invariably use the Aarogya Setu app for their safety.

The development comes days after Amazon announced its new & # 39; Local Stores on Amazon & # 39; Aimed at enabling local and small stores and retailers to sell their products online. In addition, Reliance Industries has also announced the JioMart-WhatsApp partnership to allow transactions between & # 39; kiranas & # 39; and consumers and support small businesses.

Khandelwal and CAIT have long criticized big e-commerce companies Amazon and Flipkart, owned by Walmart, largely on the "deep discount,quot; issue and have argued that online giants made trading uncompetitive for offline merchants.

