Buy the Rebecca Minkoff x imPRESS Nails Collab

Pressed nails save the day you can't get to the nail salon. If you're a beginner to nail art, they will definitely come out more stylish than a DIY attempt, plus they're more affordable than salon visits. This is something designer Rebecca Minkoff He knows firsthand, so he teamed up with Kiss's IMPRESS nails to create his own line of press-on nails, now available at Ulta. She has embraced the passion for travel we all feel to create travel-inspired designs for her seven snap nail options.

"I am always inspired by my travel collections, passion for travel and musical atmospheres," he tells E !. "I love traveling to new destinations and taking advantage of those experiences and I wanted to evoke those feelings through this collection to IMPRESS. There are multiple shapes, colors and decorations so that any woman can find a design that suits her mood or a place they are preparing for. "

For just $ 9 a pop, you can rock your favorite designer and clothing designer designs on your nails anytime.

"imPRESS Press-On Manicure is the perfect way to do your own manicure in the comfort of your home," says Rebecca. "The app is super easy, just peel, press and go! Being a busy mom, this is a simple and convenient way to get beautiful nails quickly and at an affordable price."

With that said, buy your collection below.

Kiss Glitterati Impress Nails Rebecca Minkoff

These tropical glam nails are inspired by the pink sandy beaches of the Bahamas. Sounds dreamy They have a light pink gradient look with a shiny accent nail.

Kiss Skinny Dip Impress Nails Rebecca Minkoff

These pink-red nails sparkle with rhinestones. They are feminine without appearing childish.


Kiss Sunset Beach Impress Rebecca Minkoff

"For the Sunset Beach style, I was inspired by the colors of a sunset that you can experience on a summer night at home or on an island," says Rebecca.


Kiss Le French Pop Impress Nails Rebecca Minkoff

Rock a French manicure but with a touch of color thanks to these nails. We love its combination of yellow, blush and blue tones.


Kiss Ibiza Nights Impress nails Rebecca Minkoff

"For the Ibiza Nights style, I was inspired by what you would wear to go listen to house music in Ibiza," says Rebecca.


Kiss Desert Glow Impress nails Rebecca Minkoff

Take a look at the translucent jelly effect design in a deep orange hue on these nails. They also have a glam rhinestone detail.


Kiss Blue Haze Impress Nails Rebecca Minkoff

Inspired by a clear sky on a sunny day, Blue Haze nails are matte blue with a chrome finish. They are the perfect color for spring.


