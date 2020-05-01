Buy the Rebecca Minkoff x imPRESS Nails Collab

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.

Pressed nails save the day you can't get to the nail salon. If you're a beginner to nail art, they will definitely come out more stylish than a DIY attempt, plus they're more affordable than salon visits. This is something designer Rebecca Minkoff He knows firsthand, so he teamed up with Kiss's IMPRESS nails to create his own line of press-on nails, now available at Ulta. She has embraced the passion for travel we all feel to create travel-inspired designs for her seven snap nail options.

"I am always inspired by my travel collections, passion for travel and musical atmospheres," he tells E !. "I love traveling to new destinations and taking advantage of those experiences and I wanted to evoke those feelings through this collection to IMPRESS. There are multiple shapes, colors and decorations so that any woman can find a design that suits her mood or a place they are preparing for. "

For just $ 9 a pop, you can rock your favorite designer and clothing designer designs on your nails anytime.

"imPRESS Press-On Manicure is the perfect way to do your own manicure in the comfort of your home," says Rebecca. "The app is super easy, just peel, press and go! Being a busy mom, this is a simple and convenient way to get beautiful nails quickly and at an affordable price."

With that said, buy your collection below.