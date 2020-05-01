Bruce Willis delights Demi Moore and her daughters with dance moves as they isolate themselves together

Instagram

Before the dance video of the actor & # 39; Die Hard & # 39; Go online, his ex-wife talks about life amidst the coronavirus blockade and why she is frustrated seeing people who ignore patterns of social estrangement.

Bruce Willis He might be quarantined with his ex-wife, but that didn’t mean he didn’t enjoy spending time with her. Weeks after it was discovered that he has a single self-isolation agreement with Demi Moore, the “Die hard“The star was captured by the camera, entertaining her and her daughters with her dance moves.

On Thursday, April 30, Bruce’s eldest daughter Rumer Willis He offered through Instagram Story a look at his life locked up with his divorced father. One video in particular captured his father, the action star, and his mother, the actress, standing side by side with music playing in the background. Then he instructed them to “act as if you wanted to.”

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore during self-isolation together

When Demi broke into a silly dance, a family friend was heard saying, “But not like this.” The comment prompted the 57-year-old man to complain, “You are so controlling.” Meanwhile, her ex-husband, Bruce, moved his right leg slightly to the beat of the music. She then took over by performing some dance moves, leaving Rumer to laugh in the background.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore before entering the dance

As he encouraged his ex to move into the kitchen, Bruce exclaimed, “Bring him along. Take him down the hall.” Soon your youngest daughter Tallulah willis, burst into the frame to join the nonsense of his parents. While Bruce stopped dancing for a moment when he laughed, he went back to dancing with his ex and daughter.

Demi Moore and Tallulah Willis go silly

Bruce and Demi have isolated themselves along with their three adult daughters in Sun Valley, Idaho due to COVID-19. While many wondered why his wife Emma Heming was not included in the photo, her middle daughter Scout Willis She explained that her stepmother was originally ready to join them, but she got stuck in Los Angeles due to a small incident.

While the exes have not addressed their unusual living arrangement in this time of crisis, Demi recently spoke about life locked up. Appearing in an Instagram feed for the Tallulah clothing business, she shared tips on how to deal with fear and frustration while in quarantine.

“I think doing little things like taking those moments to do a reflective meditation, any kind of writing, to bring out the emotions and not calm your feelings of fear or frustration. Exercise and let it go,” she advised. “We each have our own journey, and we don’t know what that is for someone else.”

During chat, the “Corporate Animals“The actress also shared her thoughts on seeing people ignore patterns of social estrangement.” First of all, knowing that it is really scary because you are putting yourself at risk of contracting the virus and dying, it is okay to feel scared. That is quite normal, and we are not alone. You are not alone to feel this way, “he recalled.

The “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle“The villain added:” I think the most important thing you can do, in my opinion, is lead by example. None of us is capable of changing their belief system or what they are going to do. ”

