Broncos reject fifth-year contract option over left tackle Garett Bolles

The Broncos have rejected the fifth-year contract option for left tackle Garett Bolles, the team announced Friday.

Bolles, the team's first-round draft pick in 2017, is slated to win $ 3.5 million this year and be a free agent next March.

The Broncos had until Monday to announce their decision. According to salary cap expert Joel Corry, Bolles' fifth-year option was expected to be $ 11.064 million.

The fifth year option was introduced in the 2011 collective bargaining agreement and states that if the player exercises his option, his fifth season salary is guaranteed only for injuries.

Since introducing the fifth-year option for first-round picks, the Broncos have opted outside linebacker Von Miller and cornerback Bradley Roby and rejected the option on defensive tackle Sylvester Williams and outside linebacker Shane Ray. Quarterback Paxton Lynch was released before an option decision was needed.

Bolles has played in every game of his NFL career and missed just one combined snap in the 2018 and 19 seasons, but has been very inconsistent and prone to penalties. Since joining the league, Bolles has received 32 penalties (20 calls on hold), 14 of which have been rejected.

Last season, the Broncos wanted Elijah Wilkinson to challenge Bolles for playing time, but Ja’Wuan James' persistent knee injuries forced Wilkinson to play right tackle.

During last week's draft, general manager John Elway said Wilkinson will compete with Bolles for the starting position.

"Garett is going to compete for a job like everyone else on the soccer team," said Elway. "We focus on competition and the best player is going to play."