Matilda Coleman
By recruiting receivers with his first and second-round picks last week, Broncos general manager John Elway moved aggressively to fix an offense that finished no better than 22 in scoring each of the past four seasons.

It was also an almost unprecedented approach in trying to surround quarterback Drew Lock with the necessary talent.

The Jerry Jeudy (15th overall) and KJ Hamler (46th) picks marked only the third time since 1970 that an NFL team used their only first and second round picks on catchers, joining the 1996 New York Jets. (Keyshawn Johnson and Alex Van Dyke) and 1981 Cincinnati Bengals (David Verser and Cris Collinsworth), according to drafts of the Pro Football Reference.

Few among Broncos fans have complained to the fan base about Jeudy's Elway's choice of cornerbacks A.J. Terrell and Damon Arnette, left tackle Austin Jackson or forward running back K’Lavon Chaisson, players who were among the next five teams. The decision to dive with Hamler was more surprising, but there has been no overwhelming protest that Elway has gone through for better value at defensive ends Marlon Davidson and Darrell Taylor or cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Trevon Diggs.

In fact, most draftniks have rated Elway's run quite favorably.

But was Elway's aggressive wide receiver playing the right decision? Should he have been content with Jeudy and moved to another position? Or should I have taken advantage of a class of deep receivers to focus on another position early and return in the second round?

Recent history indicates that Elway made a solid decision to cover his receiver bet, however rare it may have been.

By recruiting the cunning Jeudy to run routes abroad in front of third-year receiver Courtland Sutton, with the speedy Hamler in the slot, Elway's unorthodox game may be just what the Broncos needed.

Looking back on the last 10 drafts (2010-19), some interesting trends emerge among receivers taken in the first two rounds.

Thirty-four receivers were drafted in the first round and nine made at least one Pro Bowl appearance (26.4%), including Cordarrelle Patterson's three Pro Bowls as a return specialist. During the same period, 44 receivers were taken in the second round, and 12 made a Pro Bowl (27.3%), including Dexter McCluster and Mecole Hardman as return specialists.

Therefore, based on the past 10 years, Hamler is as likely as Jeudy to make at least one Pro Bowl appearance.

Overall, finding a Pro Bowl-caliber player in the second round has been easier on the catcher than other positions that may have interested Elway and the Broncos at No. 46. Since 2010-19, just seven of 67 defensive runners (10.4%) recruited in the second round have made the Pro Bowl, by professional soccer benchmark. Five of 51 offensive linemen (9.8%) have become Pro Bowl players.

While no player is guaranteed to prosper in any position, and Pro Bowl appearances alone do not define success, consistent contributors have been found in the second round.

So should Elway have simply waited until the second round to recruit a catcher? Not necessarily. While Pro Bowl receivers have been found as often in the second round as in the first round, elite receivers have not.

Consider: Those 12 second-round receivers have combined for 20 Pro Bowl appearances (including special teams), but only one has been named First-Team All-Pro: Michael Thomas of New Orleans in 2018 and 19. Meanwhile, The nine first-round receivers have combined for 38 Pro Bowl appearances and nine All-Pro picks in the first team.

