Broncos' John Elway draft catchers in first 2 rounds can work

By recruiting receivers with his first and second-round picks last week, Broncos general manager John Elway moved aggressively to fix an offense that finished no better than 22 in scoring each of the past four seasons.

It was also an almost unprecedented approach in trying to surround quarterback Drew Lock with the necessary talent.

The Jerry Jeudy (15th overall) and KJ Hamler (46th) picks marked only the third time since 1970 that an NFL team used their only first and second round picks on catchers, joining the 1996 New York Jets. (Keyshawn Johnson and Alex Van Dyke) and 1981 Cincinnati Bengals (David Verser and Cris Collinsworth), according to drafts of the Pro Football Reference.

Few among Broncos fans have complained to the fan base about Jeudy's Elway's choice of cornerbacks A.J. Terrell and Damon Arnette, left tackle Austin Jackson or forward running back K’Lavon Chaisson, players who were among the next five teams. The decision to dive with Hamler was more surprising, but there has been no overwhelming protest that Elway has gone through for better value at defensive ends Marlon Davidson and Darrell Taylor or cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Trevon Diggs.

In fact, most draftniks have rated Elway's run quite favorably.

But was Elway's aggressive wide receiver playing the right decision? Should he have been content with Jeudy and moved to another position? Or should I have taken advantage of a class of deep receivers to focus on another position early and return in the second round?

Recent history indicates that Elway made a solid decision to cover his receiver bet, however rare it may have been.

By recruiting the cunning Jeudy to run routes abroad in front of third-year receiver Courtland Sutton, with the speedy Hamler in the slot, Elway's unorthodox game may be just what the Broncos needed.

Looking back on the last 10 drafts (2010-19), some interesting trends emerge among receivers taken in the first two rounds.

Thirty-four receivers were drafted in the first round and nine made at least one Pro Bowl appearance (26.4%), including Cordarrelle Patterson's three Pro Bowls as a return specialist. During the same period, 44 receivers were taken in the second round, and 12 made a Pro Bowl (27.3%), including Dexter McCluster and Mecole Hardman as return specialists.

Therefore, based on the past 10 years, Hamler is as likely as Jeudy to make at least one Pro Bowl appearance.

Overall, finding a Pro Bowl-caliber player in the second round has been easier on the catcher than other positions that may have interested Elway and the Broncos at No. 46. Since 2010-19, just seven of 67 defensive runners (10.4%) recruited in the second round have made the Pro Bowl, by professional soccer benchmark. Five of 51 offensive linemen (9.8%) have become Pro Bowl players.

While no player is guaranteed to prosper in any position, and Pro Bowl appearances alone do not define success, consistent contributors have been found in the second round.

So should Elway have simply waited until the second round to recruit a catcher? Not necessarily. While Pro Bowl receivers have been found as often in the second round as in the first round, elite receivers have not.

Consider: Those 12 second-round receivers have combined for 20 Pro Bowl appearances (including special teams), but only one has been named First-Team All-Pro: Michael Thomas of New Orleans in 2018 and 19. Meanwhile, The nine first-round receivers have combined for 38 Pro Bowl appearances and nine All-Pro picks in the first team.

Of course, players like Thomas or Davante Adams of Green Bay can be found in the second round, but more often it's been the first-round catchers who have made repeated appearances in the Pro Bowl. That would suggest that Jeudy's ceiling is considerably higher than Hamler's, unsurprisingly.

But nothing about the NFL draft is a fact. In all rounds, it is more art than science. For every Dez Bryant or Odell Beckham Jr., there is a Josh Doctson or Laquon Treadwell. For every JuJu Smith-Schuster or Golden Tate, there is an Aaron Dobson or Ryan Broyles.

Neither Jeudy nor Hamler are certain, but Elway's conventional plan could hold the keys to greater future success.

Receivers taken in 1st, 2nd round

2010

First round: Demaryius Thomas (22) and Dez Bryant (24).

Second round: Dexter McCluster (36), Arrelious Benn (39) and Golden Tate (60).

First-team All-Pro picks: Bryant (2014).

Best Selection: Thomas (four Pro Bowls, 63 TDs).

Worst choice: Benn (65 caught in 61 games).

2011

First round: A.J. Green (4), Julio Jones (6) and Jonathan Baldwin (26).

Second roundTitus Young (44), Torrey Smith (58), Greg Little (59) and Randall Cobb (64).

First-team All-Pro picks: Jones (2015-16).

Best Selection: Jones (seven Pro Bowls, 12,125 yards).

Worst choice: Baldwin (44 caught in 33 games).

2012

First round: Justin Blackmon (5), Michael Floyd (13), Kendall Wright (20) and A.J. Jenkins (30).

Second round: Brian Quick (33), Stephen Hill (43), Alshon Jeffery (45), Ryan Broyles (54) and Rueben Randle (63).

First-team All-Pro picks: None

Best Selection: Jeffery (one Pro Bowl, 45 TDs).

Worst choice: Blackmon (six touchdowns in 20 games).

2013

First round: Tavon Austin (8), DeAndre Hopkins (27) and Cordarrelle Patterson (29).

Second round: Justin Hunter (34), Robert Woods (41) and Aaron Dobson (59).

First-team All-Pro picks: Hopkins (2017-19) and Patterson (2013, & # 39; 16, & # 39; 19 for special teams).

Best Selection: Hopkins (four Pro Bowls, 54 TDs).

Worst choice: Dobson (53 caught in 24 games)

2014

First round: Sammy Watkins (4), Mike Evans (7), Odell Beckham Jr. (12), Brandin Cooks (20) and Kelvin Benjamin (28).

Second round: Marqise Lee (39), Jordan Matthews (42), Paul Richardson (45), Davante Adams (53), Cody Latimer (56), Allen Robinson (61) and Jarvis Landry (63).

First-team All-Pro picks: None.

Best Selection: Landry (five Pro Bowls, 32 TDs).

Worst choice: Latimer (70 caught in 66 games).

2015

First round: Amari Cooper (4), Kevin White (7), DeVante Parker (14), Nelson Agholor (20), Breshad Perriman (26) and Phillip Dorsett (29).

Second round: Devin Smith (37), Dorial Green-Beckham (40) and Devin Funchess (41).

All Pro Selections: None

Best Selection: Cooper (four Pro Bowls, 33 TDs).

Worst choice: White (25 caught in 14 games).

2016

First round: Corey Coleman (15), Will Fuller (21), Josh Doctson (22) and Laquon Treadwell (23).

Second round: Sterling Shepard (40), Michael Thomas (47) and Tyler Boyd (55).

First-team All-Pro picks: Thomas (2018-19)

Best Selection: Thomas (three Pro Bowls, 32 TDs)

Worst choice: Coleman (61 caught in 27 games)

2017

First round: Corey Davis (5), Mike Williams (7) and John Ross (9).

Second round: Zay Jones (37), Curtis Samuel (40) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (62).

First-team All-Pro picks: None

Best Selection: Smith-Schuster (one Pro Bowl, 17 touchdowns)

Worst choice: Ross (49 caught in 24 games)

2018

First round: D.J. Moore (24) and Calvin Ridley (26)

Second round: Courtland Sutton (40), Dante Pettis (44), Christian Kirk (47), Anthony Miller (51), James Washington (60) and DJ Chark (61).

First-team All-Pro picks: None

Best Selection: Sutton (one Pro Bowl, 10 TDs)

Worst choice: Pettis (38 caught in 23 games)

2019

First round: Marquesa Brown (25) and N’Keal Harry (32).

Second round: Deebo Samuel (36), A.J. Brown (51), Mecole Hardman (56), J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (57), Parris Campbell (59), Andy Isabella (62) and D.K. Metcalf (64)

All Pro Selections: None

Best Selection: Brown (1,051 yards, eight touchdowns).

Worst choice: Harry (12 caught in seven games)