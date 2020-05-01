Bret Baier on Donald Trump's upcoming town hall, Fox News Review and more: Questions and Answers – Up News Info

Bret Baier, chief political presenter for Fox News and executive editor of Special report, will co-host a city hall with President Donald Trump on Sunday night along with The history Hostess Martha MacCallum, against the dramatic backdrop of the Lincoln Memorial.

It will be Trump's first city hall with Baier and MacCallum since March 5, in Scranton, Pennsylvania, just before unprecedented orders to stay home rampaged through the country, the economy plummeted, and more than 60,000 died of the coronavirus.

The crisis has also focused on how Fox News covered the emerging pandemic, but that has been largely on the side of network opinion, not its news anchors and reporters. Sean Hannity, for example, has challenged claims that he downplayed the virus and this week even threatened to sue The New York Times, which is not backing down.

Baier has always emphasized a division between the news and the opinion side of the network, pointing to a recent scoop on the origins of the virus as an example of the kind of reporting he has made for Special report, which surpassed cable news ratings last month.

In an interview with Up News Info On Thursday, he spoke about what he wants to ask Trump on Sunday, how he feels about being reunited with the opinion hosts, and why Fox News chose to run the President's Task Force daily briefings live and uninterrupted. . He also spoke about the media coverage of the Tara Reade allegations against Joe Biden, and whether there is a double standard in the way sexual assault allegations are handled.

DEADLINE: City Hall with President Trump will be held at the Lincoln Memorial. How did all this happen?

BRET BAIER: I know that (Fox News) executives talked to people in the White House about different places. I'm not sure who suggested what, but they got approval and it will be quite iconic. I don't recall a memorial event like that. Now I focus on the questions and the follow-ups, but it will be quite visible on the National Mall.

DEADLINE: Just the other day, the president complained to Fox News on Twitter. I'm sure you saw it. He said: "(The viewers) want an alternative now. Me too." What do you think is happening there?

BAIER: You know, I've been on the backend of some tweets from the president, I'm not happy with the coverage of him on the news side. I know my colleague Chris Wallace too. Sometimes that is the way this president operates. I love No. But, you know, we have a job to do. We are going to provide both sides, and sometimes the good, the bad, the ugly is not a good day for him, and sometimes he expresses himself that way. He tweets a little bit about Fox, but we follow our work and still ask him the questions that we think viewers want to hear.

DEADLINE: Do you think I was, quoting quotes, working the referees a bit? In other words, were you looking for more favorable coverage?

BAIER: I do not know. And he has tried, he has done it before. We had a town hall in Scranton; Martha and I were the hosts for the last time. And we had solid questions from the audience and tough but fair follow-ups to the President and we got some substantive answers that I think went well. I mean, we didn't hold back. And obviously, this is where we are now. It is a different environment, really, with the country in the position it is now. I think that when the president speaks, like those briefings, and I was in one two weeks ago, there is a step back on some of the things that he says. You know you want people's questions to be answered. But you want to push him on some of the big issues of the day.

DEADLINE: How are you going to counter misinformation? For example, the President often says that his administration was early in its response when it instituted a travel ban from China, but there were exceptions to that.

BAIER: Correct, and there were definitely thousands upon thousands of people who came from China, most of them Americans, I must point out. Right. We will notice. Some of the things he said numerous times at the White House briefing. You know, he follows a bit of a script about something he's talked about. So of course there will be some challenge for that. I think the focus of many of the viewer's questions, so far at least, is more prospective than back. But there will be some, remembering how the administration handled this. You have to be prepared for what you know the president will bring to the table, and that is part of the preparation. This time, we discovered confirmation (of the event) a little later, so we don't have that many days to prepare. But Martha and I will be ready, and we look forward to it. You know this is a great opportunity not only to ask the president questions whenever, but also right now, when obviously so many people are paying attention to what the future will be like across the country.

DEADLINE: One of the main criticisms of Biden's campaign has been empathy, which the president did not show during the crisis. Is it something you want to raise with him? I mean, I think this came about when he was bragging about the size of his audience for the briefings.

BAIER: Right. We know. I don't want to ask you all the questions, but clearly the criticism will be felt on several fronts, and the President will confidently address it.

DEADLINE: What about what you said last week about disinfectants? You talked about this on air last week. Is that something you plan to raise with him? Some critics of the President believe this goes to the heart of why Trump's riffs can be dangerous, but the White House clearly wants to get past that.

BAIER: Obviously I made my feelings clear when I was asked questions on various programs about it. And, you know, it just wasn't sarcasm, looking at that briefing. I think Dr. (Deborah) Birx pressed him a couple of different times, a couple of different ways. Who knows? We can follow that path, but once again, much of the focus will be on what America will look like in the future. There will be opportunities. You know this would be a cross-sectional sample of various kinds of people across the country dealing with various kinds of problems, not all Trump supporters, not all Biden supporters. Americans deal with the circumstance they find themselves in. And then Martha and I will be in a position to follow up on that. We'll see if that particular line of question arises.

DEADLINE: There has been some pressure on the news networks, when they had the briefings, not to broadcast them live. What do you think about that? Other networks had entered and exited the fact-finding briefings.

BAIER: Well I think you can put pressure on the president, you can verify the facts, I just think those reports provided information. And you didn't know when they were going to put pressure on the doctors about a question. I was there. I asked all kinds of questions. I asked the President the first questions about Kim Jong-un's whereabouts. That led to a lot of stories. The questions spanned the whole gamut, and I think that, for our viewers, was important. Now, you could criticize how the president handles it or if he talks too much. But getting out of those things was a lot of information, whether it was from (Dr. Anthony) Fauci or Dr. Birx or Vice President (Mike) Pence or the president.

DEADLINE: But what about this whole argument that the network should verify the president in real time?

BAIER: I think it is an interesting editorial decision, what you do with your quirrons in the air … I think you should trust the viewer. And you should trust that they are following the coverage and let it speak for itself and then analyze different elements of it. Sometimes when you definitely make an editorial decision on screen, it can be more nuanced than black and white. There may be more to it than that. And that's where you can get into trouble.

DEADLINE: I want to talk about Tara Reade because this is a great story right now. There has been some criticism of the political media for not asking Joe Biden about these allegations on the availability of the media he has had. (Biden appeared Friday, after this interview, on MSNBC's Morning Joe, to deny the allegations.)

BAIER: I do not know. I think the heinous element is the disparity between Brett Kavanaugh's coverage and the allegations against him and what we are seeing now. You don't have to remove skepticism from any element of Tara Reade's story. You don't have to say it's 100% accurate, but you do need to see how the media in general has covered a person who was in the limelight, obviously at a Supreme Court hearing, and a person who is now is presumed. nominated for president, and that disparity is real. I hope you do an interview with someone who is tough but fair. I hope it's on Fox.

DEADLINE: When do you think it's a fair game to raise with a presidential candidate?

BAIER: Well if it was a fair game with Brett Kavanaugh – All the things that flew up against the wall at the time, Tara Reid arguably has more points connecting the past than Christine Blasey Ford had at the time. So we cover both fairly. We did both sides in Special report. We go above and beyond, you know, to make sure all sides are heard. But the fact that Joe Biden was not asked is somewhat egregious.

DEADLINE: The Trump campaign has been tweeting about his allegations, do you think it's fair to ask the president about the accusations against him, even on Sunday in this town hall?

BAIER: Sure, it opens the door to all kinds of things, once the Trump campaign opens the door to that. The President has been asked numerous times about his multiple allegations. I'm not sure the city hall is the place to go on those roads. This town hall is called America Together – how we are trying to unite as a country to overcome, not only the health crisis but also the economic crisis. Our focus is really going to be that, and ideally providing substantive information that helps people, and you know there will be other questions, there will be other issues. I'm not sure if it's one of them.

DEADLINE: Fox News broadly covered protests of orders to stay home on the news side and the opinion side. What about the criticism that this was excessive, especially since the network has its own policies of social distancing?

BAIER: In my show, we make sure to focus on the calls and warnings from Tony Fauci and the CDC director about, if you're going to protest, make sure there is social distancing. We also noted that there wasn't much (that). And we cover the side of concern for businesses that see evaporate before your eyes and concern for people in these various states. I think we handle it in my show, which I'm really focused on, from 6 to 7 (PM ET), in the right way.

DEADLINE: There was a Pew poll that said about eight in 10 of those whose main source, Fox News, said the media slightly or greatly exaggerated the risks of the pandemic. How do you explain the difference between how Fox viewers viewed the pandemic and other networks?

BAIER: I do not know. I do not review summaries of prime time programs. They don't go on mine. So I can't talk about how everything was talked about from the beginning. I know that if you look back in time, the period from February to March, people like Tony Fauci would say things like "Americans don't have much to worry about," or that people can largely take care of their business. . And I think part of that perspective was lost in those days, in the first part of this pandemic. Clearly, the story changed. The story evolved. And the threat evolved before our eyes. The medical experts made their decisions and the administration made the decision on the policy that we will follow.

DEADLINE: DOr you're concerned that, working on the news side, it will be mixed with the same criticism directed at opinion presenters like Sean Hannity and some of the others during primetime.

BAIER: I have been with Fox for 23 years. There have always been people who paint with a wide brush, who group opinions and news together. I think our viewers know what they are watching. They know it, like a newspaper: one side is an opinion page and one side is the news page. Each one has a job to do. And each one does it in a different way. I have a lot of respect for those people, but my job is to have six to seven blinders to make sure we are as fair as possible to everyone. Most people who watch follow my wish that if they haven't seen Fox tune into my show and watch it three times and then send me an email, Facebook or a tweet, and tell me if they think it was fair. And most of the people who do that, come back and say it was.

DEADLINE: In the past, you said that Sean Hannity called you and asked how many problems you are causing on the news side on a scale of 1-10, and you answered six. Has that changed?

BAIER: I was on Sean's show last week. Actually, a few weeks ago and on another occasion, we had told the story about the US intelligence community. USA Who investigated the Wuhan laboratory and what happened to the virus from the beginning. Today the (director of National Intelligence) confirmed our report (of) 11, 12 days ago. So I was on Sean's show. He has a different job again. He does his job as an opinion maker very well. I have a news job, and occasionally we mix like that day. And we have talked over and over about all of this, in the future.

DEADLINE: HHe is very upset by the criticism he has received for how he handled coronavirus coverage. Do you think they are unfair?

BAIER: Listen, I'm not going over Sean's summary for the day, and what he said exactly. I know what your defense is. And I've heard it out loud. So I'm going to let him fight that battle for himself.

DEADLINE: When you go to their show, do you think that confuses the viewer because you go to an opinion show and are on the news side?

BAIER: You know, we work for a company. And when the news side reveals a great story, and the opinion side says, "Will you come and talk about it?" I think it behooves us to share the news that we have broken. I'm not going there as an opinion maker. I am bringing the facts that we have brought to the table, and to both sides, so I think it is fine.

DEADLINE: This is a concern in other news organizations as well. There was a study by the Committee to Protect Journalists that actually said that was one of the recommendations, that perhaps news organizations should rethink that their news-side personalities were on the side of opinion.

BAIER: Unfortunately, Fox is generally the only one he focuses on. We get a lot of media attention, but it's fine. We also have the majority of viewers, so that's fine.

DEADLINE: Is there anything you would have done differently, since this crisis began, in the way it was covered?

BAIER: I think some of the trust models that came out in the beginning now come from experts too. I think at the beginning there were more questions for medical experts saying that 2 million people, or a million more, could die. Remember that they all went down. Those models drove political decisions. We still have a lot to learn about the coronavirus and how to treat it and what to do. Hopefully, we will be better prepared next time, and I know that as a news organization, we will be better prepared to ask questions that everyone didn't see at first.

DEADLINE: How have you personally handled this? What changes will you make in the next week or so?

BAIER: Obviously I am always anxious. I love being in the office. I haven't been there. The home studio has worked very well. Fox immediately jumped on this to power, technically, to put all his anchors up in the air, with really minimal disruption. I mean, congratulations to the technical side for doing that. There is a part of me that has really enjoyed being with my family every day. Before this, he had traveled nonstop, to town halls and to electoral coverage. Now I am with my 12 year old son, my 9 year old son, my wife and my dog ​​every day. There is something good in that. They probably want to kick me out, but it was an interesting time. And it's going to be interesting to see how the United States returns, even going back to work every day.

DEADLINE: In many of the briefings, Trump has attacked the media, do you think that has an impact?

BAIER: It has an impact. I mean, he also tweets about the media. I don't think it's great, just as a spectator of politics. He thinks I think he shakes his base. I will say that some of the questions sometimes seem to have a personal tone, it is attacking. Not everyone. But sometimes, and he gives the president ammunition against the press in general. And I think journalists, all of us should be careful not to go over our skis in any way to allow that to happen. This president expresses criticism much more than any other, but each president says that the media is against him, from the FDR.