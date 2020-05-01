Breaking Aaron Rodgers' Contract With The Packers: When Can Green Bay Separate From QB?

The Packers will not trade Aaron Rodgers in 2020 after recruiting Jordan Love in the first round. They simply cannot afford to do so. But after hiding the No. 26 overall pick, the question is, when is the earliest possible time to replace your future Hall of Fame quarterback with who you think will be your future long-term franchise pin?

NFL contracts are not always what they seem in terms of years and money spent on a player. The same case applies to the deal for Rodgers, where the Packers are not fully committed to their long life.

With its surprise selection of Love, Green Bay has sparked thoughts of replacing Rodgers that didn't exist before the draft. Before you know when they could move forward in executing a succession plan, here are the details you need to know about Rodgers' current contract:

How long is Aaron Rodgers' contract with the Packers?

Rodgers, 36, last signed an extension with Green Bay in August 2018. He signed until the 2023 season, when he will turn 40 in December.

According to Spotrac, the four-year deal has a total value of $ 133 million, with a full warranty of $ 98.7 million, including $ 79.2 million guaranteed at the time of signing. Rodgers receives $ 11.5 in roster bonuses annually through 2022 and $ 500,000 in training bonuses through 2023.

Adding it all up, Rodgers makes an average of $ 33.25 million per season, despite having an official base salary of $ 1.55 million for the 2020 season. That number ties him for fourth in the NFL with Jared Goff of the Rams and places him behind two other quarterbacks, Russell Wilson of the Seahawks and Ben Roethlisberger of the Steelers.

What are Aaron Rodgers' salary cap numbers for your contract?

Due to the way his contract is structured, Rodgers has a ceiling of $ 21,642 million for 2020, but also with a large amount of dead money of $ 51,148 million. If they did the impossible and cut it, the Packers would lose $ 29.5 million by the cap. Changing it would cost you over $ 24 million in capitalization space, based on what you already earned for 2020.

That math easily says that Rodgers, who comes from a rejuvenated 13-3 season, is much cheaper and more valuable to maintain than moving this season. But the Packers made the move on Love with 2021 and more in mind.

By 2021, Rodgers, with his base salary of up to $ 14.7 million, has a capitalization number greater than $ 36,352 million and still a considerably high dead money of $ 31,556 million. The Packers would still take a big hit on Rodgers' salary with a trade, but in that year they can create $ 4.796 million in compounding space versus gobbling up much more space.

When can the Packers get out of Aaron Rodgers' contract?

Green Bay can think of this feasibly first in 2022. That's when Rodgers will earn a more functional base salary of $ 25 million and will have a cap of $ 39,852 million. With the dead money falling to $ 17.202 million, Packers can eat that much more easily knowing that they would also save more than $ 22 million under the limit.

Love is a promising prospect, but it clearly takes time to develop. Having two full seasons to decide if he can replace Rodgers makes perfect sense. This gives Green Bay a chance to see if Rodgers can maintain his excellence or decline due to age, confirming the transition to Love.

Although Rodgers waited three years to replace Brett Favre when he was selected in the first round in 2005, the move to a more team-friendly rookie salary structure means that that's too long to wait for a prospect now. If the Packers believe in Love, they should want to see what he can do in Year 3, timed when they can save considerable money on Rodgers.

Love's four-year, fully-guaranteed deal is worth $ 12.3 million, making it a bargaining backup for Rodgers for now. There is a club option for Love in 2024, but by the end of 2022 the Packers need to know if they need to make the big second contract investment or restructure the Rodgers deal before he turns 39.

Rodgers will have a chance to try to get Green Bay into a second Super Bowl in the next two years. But with Love waiting, he'll need to boost his motivation and spike back to his prime for a chance to play throughout his current contract.