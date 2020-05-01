Boy George defends himself against "overly sensitive children" who care about gender pronouns

WENN

The singer of 'Karma Chameleon' she describes her critics as overly sensitive kids who don't understand past LGBTQ battles after landing in hot waters because of controversial comments.

George boy He is angry that young people tried to "cancel" him for the comments he made about transgender pronouns, as they do not understand what it was like for LGBTQ people when they were growing up.

Hitmaker "Karma Chameleon" sparked a backlash on social media earlier this year 2020 when he tweeted that those who insisted on using their preferred gender pronouns were seeking "attention."

However, George has no regrets, telling the British newspaper The Times that he will use the language however he wants.

"As a child, no one used the term transgender, because it was almost like a medical term," explains the 58-year-old man. "So this transgender thing is new, and, for our generation, it's just spinning us around."

"But people want to be offended, because they think that whatever is going through them is much more important than anything else. But I will call you whatever you want. I have spent years calling people fake names. Boy George. Siouxsie Sioux Johnny Rotten Of course, it's not the same as your sexuality. "

The androgynous singer, who became a gay icon with his flamboyant cross-dressing character in the 1980s, says the younger generation doesn't understand the battles in which he and older gays fought to be accepted.

"I grew up in the 1970s, where they called you f ** got, p ** f every day – at home, at school, on the street. The cops could beat you up. You went to school knowing you could be spanked." . the musician, real name George O & # 39; Dowd, remember.

"Kids just don't understand. I don't want to sound like an old fool, but they don't understand what people went through to make them so precious, and I don't want to get bored to the point that I don't have an opinion."