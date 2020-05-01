Boosted was developing two bikes and a super powerful electric skateboard.

Sam Sheffer, a YouTube technician and former staff member at The edge, posted a video on Friday revealing some unreleased products from Boosted, the now-defunct electric skateboard company, whose assets have been acquired by scooter company Lime and most of the company's remaining inventory was obtained by a retailer in San Francisco. Sheffer shows pictures and photos of two bikes, a super powerful electric skateboard, a board with the Tony Hawk Birdhouse branding, a board with an LED ring light on the rim, and more.

The two different bike models were called "Bullet,quot; and "P2," according to Sheffer, and they appear to be electric bikes. However, it is unclear what type of throttle the bikes used. It's also unclear what the differences were between the two models, though the Bullet appears to have a larger battery than the P2. You can take a look at the bikes in the image below:

Image: Sam Sheffer

Sheffer also obtained what appears to be a mockup of a board called "Boosted Ultimate,quot;, which looks like a super powerful Boosted longboard. It appears to have four engines, one for each wheel, which would probably have given it fast acceleration and high top speed.

Image: Powered

And here's a look at that Birdhouse-branded board, thanks to an image obtained by Sheffer. It looks a bit like a Boosted Mini, and I really like the blue border and overall dash design.

Boosted was also working on a scooter called "Boosted Scoot,quot;. Sheffer put the Scoot next to last year's Rev scooter in the photo below. Although there are some clear cosmetic differences, it's hard to know exactly how the Scoot may have differed from the Rev, and Sheffer said he's not sure if Boosted actually prototyped the Scoot.

Sheffer also had images of the "Boosted Little,quot;, which appears to have been a smaller version of the Boosted V2 electric skateboard, and a Boosted board with a white LED light extending around the edge of the board. Sheffer shared an image of that LED board, which we have included below. For another look, a photo of a Boosted board with a similar-looking red LED border appeared on Reddit earlier this month.