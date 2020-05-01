Boosie Badazz Says Trey Bloods Should Punish 6ix9ine For Snitching

Instagram

By criticizing the hit maker & # 39; FEFE & # 39; For betraying his former gang members, the Baton Rouge star challenges the TreWays to retaliate against 6ix9ine, or else 'they fuck'.

Boosie Badazz a.k.a. Lil boosie has made it known that he is not a fan of Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ine, especially after he taunted his former gang members for a reduced prison sentence. Having his own share of shady deals, the Baton Rouge artist has now challenged the Nine Trey Bloods gang to punish hit maker "FEFE" for betraying them.

In an interview with Vlad TV published on Thursday, April 30, Boosie called the Nine Treys for the way they handle 6ix9ine after he ratted them out. "It really is not up to me to talk about it, but that sucks for the people who had that time and their entire family," he said of the complaint by the natives of New York City.

Suggesting that the TreWays retaliate against 6ix9ine, he continued, "If they don't do something, they do it. Period." He continued to fan the gang members, adding: "You let shit like that throw all your people out. If you guys don't do anything, you guys screw up."

But Boosie made sure it had nothing to do with what the gang might do to 6ix9ine in the future, noting: "He didn't do that to me. If he did that to my people, he would have cemetery conditions."

Boosie is also angry that 6ix9ine ran away with sending a shooter after Keef boss and it never had legal consequences for it. "And the world is going to support it. That's crazy," he said.

During the same interview, Boosie also compared the treatment received by Bill Cosby 6ix9ine, who got out of jail. "He is over 80 years old and you let a rat out of jail," he said. "You let a rat out of jail, man! This man is a couple of years old and you won't let him out of jail with the crown on. That is racist."

"That's racist about his money and everything he did worked! You let all these mothers out, but won't you let an 80-something man out? That's fucking racist!" Boosie added, saying authorities need "to release Bill Cosby."