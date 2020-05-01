Boosie Badazz defends Bill Cosby, talks about Tekashi 6ix9ine: You let a rat out of jail !!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Boosie Badazz was very enraged, defended convicted rapist Bill Cosby and criticized the release of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine.

"I'm pissed off. I don't give shit to those who don't like it. Quaaludes was like X pills in the day, everyone took them bitches. Everyone took them! B * tch, you knew what you were taking. Bill Cosby for free," he complained. .

