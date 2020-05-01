Boosie Badazz defends Bill Cosby, talks about Tekashi 6ix9ine: You let a rat out of jail !!

Boosie Badazz was very enraged, defended convicted rapist Bill Cosby and criticized the release of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine.

"I'm pissed off. I don't give shit to those who don't like it. Quaaludes was like X pills in the day, everyone took them bitches. Everyone took them! B * tch, you knew what you were taking. Bill Cosby for free," he complained. .

"Eighty-odd years old and you let a rat out of jail. You let a rat out, man! This man is a couple of years old and you're not going to let him out of jail with the crown on. That's racist!" That's racist towards his money and everything he did worked! You let all these motherfuckers out but won't you let out an 80-something man? He's fucking racist! "

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Boosie went even further, claiming that the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods had to retaliate against the rapper for stealing.

"That's just bullshit on their face for the people who had that time and their family. If they don't do something, they get upset. Period," Boosie said. "[They] let a n * gga like that shoot all their people. He didn't do that to me. If he did it to my people, he would have cemetery conditions."