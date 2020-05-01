Boosie Badazz & # 39; pissed & # 39; for different prison treatments between Bill Cosby and 6ix9ine

WENN / Instagram

The Baton Rouge rapper says the fact that they don't let the disgraced comedian out is an act of racism, saying, "That's racist toward your money and everything he did worked!"

Boosie Badazz a.k.a. Lil boosie think that Bill Cosby is being treated unfairly. Speaking to Vlad in a new interview, the Baton Rouge rapper leaves as he compares Bill and 6ix9ine (Tekashi69), who has been out of jail.

"I'm angry. I don't give a damn who doesn't like it," Boosie said. Suggesting that it was the fault of the victims of Bill's alleged sexual assault, he continued, "Quaaludes was like X pills a day, everyone took them bitches. Everyone took them! Bitch, you knew what you were taking. Free Bill Cosby."

"He is in his 80s and you let a rat out of prison," he continued to rant, referring to Tekashi69. "You let a rat out of jail, man! This man is a couple of years old and you won't let him out of jail with the crown on. That is racist."

"That's racist about his money and everything he did worked! You let all these mothers out, but won't you let an 80-something man out? That's fucking racist!" Boosie added.

6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernández, was sentenced to 24 months behind bars for gang-related activities in December 2019. He was then released from prison earlier this month and allowed to serve the remainder of his federal sentence at home. Due to coronavirus concerns like He is an asthmatic.

Hit maker "FEFE" recently filed legal papers asking Judge Engelmayer to allow the rapper to spend up to 2 hours in his backyard once a week to work on music videos. The documents note that the hip-hop star's parole officer knows the request and has no objection, so he only needs the judge's stamp of approval as well.

It seemed that it was not difficult for him to obtain permission. Judge Engelmayer reportedly gave the rapper permission "to carry out employment-related activities outside the residence but within the confines of the rented property."