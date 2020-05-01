Blue Bell Pleads Guilty to Distributing Contaminated Ice Cream During 2015 Listeria Outbreak – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Blue Bell Creameries has pleaded guilty to distributing contaminated products and its former CEO has been charged with conspiracy and attempted wire fraud in connection with a listeria outbreak in 2015 that left three people dead, federal prosecutors announced Friday.

Blue Bell agreed to pay more than $ 19 million in fines and confiscation as part of a guilty plea agreement on two misdemeanor charges for shipping the tainted ice cream, according to the US Department of Justice. USA

Former CEO Paul Kruse was charged with seven felonies for allegedly concealing what the company knew about listeria contamination. The case was filed in federal court in Austin.

Kruse's attorney Chris Flood said his client is innocent and that he and other Blue Bell employees "did the best they could with the information they had at the time."

The company said in a statement Friday that it "learned difficult lessons,quot; from the outbreak and that food security is its "top priority."

The charges stem from a listeria contamination that Blue Bell Creameries told federal inspectors it believed spread through a drainage system at an Oklahoma plant.

The company, based in the city of Brenham, in central Texas, recalled products after its ice cream was linked to 10 cases of listeria in four states, including three deaths in Kansas.

Prosecutors said the total amount to be paid by Blue Bell is the second-largest ever paid in a food security case.

