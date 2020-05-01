Blue Angels undergoes "rain check,quot; Wednesday in Detroit flyby – Up News Info Detroit

The Blue Angels, the US Navy Elite Flight Accuracy Demonstration Squadron. In the US, he had to cancel his planned Detroit flyby on Wednesday. As WWJ-950 AM reported, they did not mention weather as the reason they canceled the overpass, rain and some storms are in the forecast for today. However, the good news is that they plan to reschedule their visit. The new date has not yet been determined.

The flyover was to be part of "America Strong,quot;. An operation conducted by the United States Air Force Thunderbirds and Blue Angels to salute and lift the spirits of health workers, first responders, and others on the front line fighting COVID-19.

Michigan is one of the most affected in the nation by the Coronavirus and was chosen for that fact. "We are excited to fly over cities across the United States as our way of saying thanks to healthcare workers, first responders and all the people who selflessly stumble across the gap working to keep America strong," said General Dave Goldfein, Chief of Staff of the Air Force, and Admiral Michael Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. "This is also our way of showing that we are all in this together and that the spirit of the United States will prevail."

Both flight demo squadrons have had to cancel many shows due to the Coronavirus. The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds typically fly 30 air shows a year.

These "Strong America,quot; ​​demonstrations allow these elite pilots to maintain competition and flight hours. As some of its formations require exact precision, sometimes flying less than a criterion with each other. The US Navy USA He says the "America Strong,quot; flyovers have no additional cost to taxpayers.

