Blood Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg Hosts Reagan Family Virtual Dinner – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Blue bloodFamily The Reagan family is known for their family dinners, where every Friday they catch up on each other and on what happens in each other's lives. With production closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the cast has gathered for a virtual Dinner with the Reagans A Blue Blood Special video.

"I want to welcome you to our first time, and I hope it will be the last virtual Blue blood special family dinner, "says star Donnie Wahlberg, who chaired the Zoom meeting.

Wahlberg began by introducing the cast members of the Reagan family, Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynihan, Len Cariyou, Vanessa Ray, Anthony Terraciano, Sami Gayle, and Will Estes, along with Blue blood showrunner Kevin Wade, who isolate themselves from their respective homes.

Wahlberg wondered how the show will handle the crisis that's happening in real life when production rebounds for the upcoming season, which has not been formally picked up by CBS, and if it's something that could be explored in a future story. "I'm not sure how we get back to the show without tackling it on some level, or do you just run away?" I ask.

Wade said, "I don't think you can run away from that, it's something I've been talking about with our writers, with (showrunners) Warren Leight from Law and order (: SVU) and Glenn (Gordon) Caron from Bull and with a lot of people, how do you come back, hug him and, nevertheless, how not to make him lead the show, because at the end of the day we never made a documentary about life. "

The current reality will come to the program. For example, the series' signature family dinner scene, in which family members sit inches from the table, presents its own production challenge for the CBS drama in the era of social estrangement.

Wahlberg noted that one of the best things about the show is "we can explore what is really happening, but we are not obligated to do so."

Wade added: "Everything you see on television has to do with people stepping up, public service and sacrifice, and the people, nurses and doctors who come from across the country to New York City, we wouldn't be doing our program is correct if we don't find some way to respect that of our characters. "

Check out the 10-minute video above.

Blue blood‘Season 10 finale titled" Family Secrets "airs tonight at 10 PM on CBS.