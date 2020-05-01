Blake Lively gossip girl locker room flop has fans going crazy

Hello Upper East Siders.

It seems that Serena van der Woodsen had a slight style flaw during the sixth season, episode four of Gossip Girl.

The confusion of the costume was first reported by TikTok user @skyehanamaikai. In the episode, titled "Portrait of a Lady Alexander,quot; Blake LivelyThe character is seen dining at a restaurant with Dan Humphrey (played by Penn Badgley) At first, she is seen in a coral colored dress with bare legs. But as the scene continues, the S star is seen wearing a pair of dark sweatpants underneath her ensemble.

The clip from the 2012 episode went viral right away and got over a million likes.

"I am a great Gossip Girl fan and I've probably watched the show more than 15 times, "wrote one commenter." I can't believe I missed this. "

"I'm still with Serena even in her sweats," added another.

While the reason behind the added layer was not confirmed, some viewers posted theories on TikTok.

"LOL, I worked on set, it's because she tore her dress," wrote a follower.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

"From my experience, if it's cold, most actors put layers on between takes and sometimes leave them on if the shot is from the waist up," another guessed.