Blake Lively gossip girl locker room flop has fans going crazy

Hello Upper East Siders.
It seems that Serena van der Woodsen had a slight style flaw during the sixth season, episode four of Gossip Girl.
The confusion of the costume was first reported by TikTok user @skyehanamaikai. In the episode, titled "Portrait of a Lady Alexander,quot; Blake LivelyThe character is seen dining at a restaurant with Dan Humphrey (played by Penn Badgley) At first, she is seen in a coral colored dress with bare legs. But as the scene continues, the S star is seen wearing a pair of dark sweatpants underneath her ensemble.
The clip from the 2012 episode went viral right away and got over a million likes.
"I am a great Gossip Girl fan and I've probably watched the show more than 15 times, "wrote one commenter." I can't believe I missed this. "
"I'm still with Serena even in her sweats," added another.
While the reason behind the added layer was not confirmed, some viewers posted theories on TikTok.
"LOL, I worked on set, it's because she tore her dress," wrote a follower.
"From my experience, if it's cold, most actors put layers on between takes and sometimes leave them on if the shot is from the waist up," another guessed.
Fans will be able to see even more Gossip Girl fashion in the future. In 2019, it was announced that a reboot is coming to HBO Max. While the series will include some familiar aspects, like having Kristen bell Narrating will also include many new twists. However, an official release date has yet to be announced.
