Blacklist teams with Hulu for Latinx TV's inaugural roster – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Hulu seeks to elevate the talent of Latinx writing. The Blacklist has partnered with the premium transmitter for the Latinx 2020 List, which focuses on one-and-a-half-hour original pilots written by at least one Latinox writer and featuring a Latinox or Latin American character in a leading role. The inaugural TV Latinx list, which opened in February and closed on March 18, is a joint project of the Black List, the Latino Follow-up Board, NALIP, Remezcla, and the untitled Latinx Project.

Under the partnership, Hulu plans to offer a WGA minimum blind pilot script agreement to two of the writers or writing teams selected for the inaugural Latinx TV roster. In addition to that, Hulu intends to meet with the 10 selected writers.

"Franklin and The Black List do an amazing job of advancing great stories and storytellers," said Beatrice Springborn, vice president of content for Hulu. "We look forward to our partnership and we know that these fantastic creators of Latinx will continue to elevate the work we do to be as diverse as our viewers."

"My dad always said, 'Don't tell me your priorities. Show me your budget,'" Blacklist founder Franklin Leonard said. "With this, Hulu is putting some money and time in his mouth when it comes to backing a Exciting new talent for writing television in Latinx. I can't wait to see what happens, and I sincerely hope that other people will do the same. "

"NALIP has always aimed to discover, promote and inspire Latinx storytellers everywhere," adds Ben López of NALIP. “Now more than ever, it is incredibly important to provide opportunities like the Latinx TV List to our community so that their voices are heard. We are excited to have learned that Hulu will support this project and its mission to elevate Latinx creators in the industry. "

The writers selected by Hulu can decide whether or not to accept any offer offered by Hulu. The final decision is entirely in the hands of the writer. Hulu

In addition to the Latinx TV List, the Black List partnered with The Latin Tracking Board, Mijente, NALIP, The Nathan Cummings Foundation, Remezcla and UnidosUS to launch the first Latinx list for film scripts. In its continued efforts to brighten underrepresented voices and narratives, The Black List has also partnered with GLAAD for the GLAAD List of non-LGBTQ inclusive movie scripts, as well as the Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment (CAPE) for The CAPE List, A curated list of the 12 most promising unpromising film scripts that focus on characters and experiences from the Asia Pacific.