#BlackAF Creator Kenya Barris: my divorce was announced on my birthday

Kenya Barris, the creator of #blackAF and Black-ish, has revealed that his divorce from his longtime wife Rainbow Barris was announced on his birthday.

"Somehow, somehow fucked up, it was announced on my birthday that I didn't present my birthday, but it was announced on my birthday. I don't know if people care if I get divorced," he said to rapper T.I.

He says he was surprised that people cared.

