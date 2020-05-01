BlackAF Creator Kenya Barris: my divorce was announced on my birthday

Kenya Barris, the creator of #blackAF and Black-ish, has revealed that his divorce from his longtime wife Rainbow Barris was announced on his birthday.

"Somehow, somehow fucked up, it was announced on my birthday that I didn't present my birthday, but it was announced on my birthday. I don't know if people care if I get divorced," he said to rapper T.I.

He says he was surprised that people cared.

"I'm nobody, especially at that point. And suddenly it's in the newspapers when I get off the plane coming from Atlanta. I have my wife calling me. I have my daughter who is a sophomore at USC. I have my daughter, who is a senior in high school, calling me because her friends are talking about it. I'm just not used to it … it's a different world than I expected and I'm trying to experience it with the audience in real time All this is happening to me as it is happening in the air. "

He is rumored to be dating actress Tracee Ellis Ross.

Barris also addressed criticism of colorism on his new Netflix show.

"This is based on my family. She is playing a version of my wife whose bi-racial. My wife is bi-racial, she is playing a version of that character. My children, what Rashida and I were able to produce, look like those children, who are incredible, "he explained.

And so I feel like, you know, I think sometimes we just need to do it, like I talked about, like getting more information. I think everyone's experience and opinion in terms of, you know colorism is real, and I understand that. But if you only dug a little below the surface, you would understand that this is based, biographically, on my family, and that I was trying to duplicate a version of what my family was. "