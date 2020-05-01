Birthday girl Anushka Sharma talks about stardom and her career so far

Anushka Sharma turns 32 today and the successful superstar and businesswoman opened up about how she believed in herself since she started as a model at the tender age of 15. Faced with light bulbs at a young age, she shone and her rise and rise in Bollywood is an inspiration to many as she left a big mark on the industry despite being a stranger.

Perseverance comes naturally to me. It's not something you have to be hard for, it takes you. Honestly, life takes you! I can vouch for it! Life has led me to where I am, you know. Sometimes you just lower your head and follow the path that life takes you, ”says Anushka.

The superstar, who is also the youngest Bollywood producer who started Clean Slate Films when she was just 25 years old, has produced several unique films like Pari, Phillauri and NH10. She considers her father, Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma, to be her best teacher. “I went to the Army Public School in Bangalore and I have had some really good teachers there and I was very close to them and they have also had a very lasting impression on my mind and on my principal. But my dad taught me some invaluable lessons, "he added.

Anushka also talked about how her conversations with her father on the way to school are still etched in her memory so well and she took those words as the gospel, "He would leave me at school and have these conversations with me because the trip was a little long. It was just saying one thing and it has had such a lasting impression on my mind and personality and the way I face life's challenges. It really has been extremely special. What he said to me was that it doesn't matter in what situation you are in, no matter how serious the situation is, always do the right thing and pray to God that you know what to do at that time. " The actress adds: "I think it is something that stuck with me because I was very young and I really admire my father. He is a very wise man and has had a great impression on my life. So when he said that, it really stuck with me "

Anushka says this advice helped her when she became a model at a very young age: “I started working when I was very young. It was important for me to know all of this because at the age of 14-15, when you make decisions for yourself and your career, it is really difficult. That is what gave me clarity. That's what I did and I think it's something that has always stood out to me, "she says.

Anushka Sharma is completely a daddy's girl. Recently, in the midst of the confinement, he even celebrated his father's birthday at home, with his mother and husband Virat Kohli. She even baked a cake for her father and made sure that the celebrations with loved ones at home were her most memorable birthday.