Billionaire Kylie Jenner buys Travis Scott a $ 3 million car for his birthday! (Photos)

Billionaire Kylie Jenner spent a lot of money on a birthday gift for the father of her baby, Travis Scott. MTO News learned that Kylie bought Travis a $ 3 million Bugatti.

We spoke to an EXTREMELY close person with the Kardashians, and they told us that Kylie bought Travis the supercar for his birthday. The source claimed it was a "thank you,quot; gift for being such a good father to his daughter.

And thanks! MTO News has EXCLUSIVE photos of Travis driving in his gift car.

Here are some details on Travis' new $ 3M trip. The CBugatti Chiron is a mid-engine two-seater sports car developed and manufactured in Molsheim, France by French car maker Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S ..

The Chiron is the successor to the Bugatti Veyron, which was a popular car with billionaires 5 years ago.

Travis drives the fastest car in the world. The Chiron can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in 2.4 seconds according to the manufacturer, from 0 to 124 mph in 6.5 seconds and from 0 to 186 mph in just 13.6 seconds.

In a world record test at the time in 2017, the Chiron reached 249 mph in 32.6 seconds, after which it took 9.4 seconds to brake to stop.

Kylie recently sold her makeup line for $ 1.6 billion. So you have a lot of money to spend.