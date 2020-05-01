Home Entertainment Billionaire Kylie Jenner buys Travis Scott a $ 3 million car for...

Billionaire Kylie Jenner buys Travis Scott a $ 3 million car for his birthday! (Photos)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Billionaire Kylie Jenner spent a lot of money on a birthday gift for the father of her baby, Travis Scott. MTO News learned that Kylie bought Travis a $ 3 million Bugatti.

We spoke to an EXTREMELY close person with the Kardashians, and they told us that Kylie bought Travis the supercar for his birthday. The source claimed it was a "thank you,quot; gift for being such a good father to his daughter.

And thanks! MTO News has EXCLUSIVE photos of Travis driving in his gift car.

BGUS_1924631_011
