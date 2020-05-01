Big Beaver Road under I-75 to close early next week – Up News Info Detroit

– Michigan Department of Transportation contracting teams will close both Big Beaver Road addresses under I-75 to establish the bridge girders beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, May 4.

The initial closing will remain in place until 7 p.m. Tuesday May 5. Another full closing of 10 a.m. will be needed. at 7 p.m. Wednesday May 6.

Currently, both directions of I-75 have two lanes open with all traffic using the north side of the highway, separated by a temporary concrete barrier, between the Adams and 13 Mile highways. During the beam set-up operation, the temporary exit from I-75 Southbound will be closed on Big Beaver Road.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

During closure, detours will be posted in each direction using the Livernois, Maple and Crooks highways. Upon reopening, both Big Beaver Road directions will have one open lane in each direction under I-75. This configuration on Big Beaver Road will allow interchange construction and bridge construction operations through early summer.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related