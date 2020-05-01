Joe Biden flatly denied the allegation of sexual abuse by a former aide to the Senate on Friday, saying "this never happened." It was the first public comment by the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate on the Tara Reade indictment.

Reade said on a podcast that in 1993, Biden penetrated her with his hand while he was in the United States Capitol complex, when he was a personal assistant in his Senate office. The indictment in late March expanded on her earlier claims that Biden had harassed her.

In a television interview on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Biden was directly asked if he had sexually assaulted Reade in 1993.

"No, it's not true," he said. "I say that unequivocally, it never, ever happened."

In her first statement in response to the indictment, Biden said that while women who make accusations like this "deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, and when they step forward they must be heard," their stories "must be subject to proper investigation and scrutiny. "

Biden continued in her written statement to challenge her claim, noting that she said that "she had raised some of these problems with her supervisor and senior staff," but the two people identified said "unequivocally, that she never approached them and complained. or issues raised. "

He told MSNBC that he does not recall "any kind of complaint,quot; that Reade has made. "It was 27 years ago," he said.

Reade, who said he does not have a copy of his complaint, asked Biden to publish the Senate records at the University of Delaware. Since Up News Info News asked about the records in 2018, the university has refused to release any of the records, which are sealed. The library, upon receiving its documents from the Senate in 2012, said: "The documents are expected to be available to the public two years after Biden's last day in elected office."

Biden said in his statement that the records in the university library "do not contain personnel files." What he sent to the university includes material documenting "speeches, policy proposals, positions taken and the drafting of bills," he said in his statement.

Biden also in Friday's interview said he is also "prepared,quot; to post each and every possible complaint record related to others. "I am prepared to do that. As far as I know, there have been no complaints against me in terms of my Senate career, in terms of my position," Biden said.

He offered that the National Archives could have a record of the complaint, from the Office of Fair Employment Practices, and said he is asking the Secretary of the Senate to find a record of the complaint and make it available.

"If there was ever such a complaint, the record will be there," his statement said.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Biden's campaign has said Reade's accusation is "false,quot; and "absolutely did not happen," although the alleged Democratic nominee himself had not directly addressed the accusation before Friday.

In 2019, several other women accused Biden of improperly touching that was too loving or too familiar. Reade is the only individual who has come forward to accuse him of sexual assault. She told Up News Info News that she was publicizing this latest accusation because she was offered the opportunity to do so on the podcast, not because of the Democratic presidential primaries between Biden and Bernie Sanders, which was competitive when Reade made this accusation. Reade publicly supported Sanders.

His original allegations against Biden did not include sexual assault. A year ago, in April 2019, he told the California newspaper The Union that "I used to put his hand on my shoulder and run his finger across my neck. I just froze and waited for him to stop." He also claimed that his responsibilities in the Senate office were reduced after he refused to serve drinks at an event. Reade said Biden had asked him because he liked his legs.

Last week a new corroboration emerged in which Reade first alleged the assault in the 1990s. This week, a former Reade neighbor in the 1990s, Lynda LaCasse, told Up News Info News that she remembers Reade told her around 1995 or 1996 about a Biden assault, a detail first reported by Business Insider.

Reade's brother Collin Moulton also told Up News Info News that he remembers Reade saying Biden put his hand "under his clothes," but his account has evolved since he spoke to ABC News in March, when he said he was at Both of workplace harassment. He also said in an interview with The Washington Post that in 1993 Reade had told him that Biden had touched his neck and shoulders inappropriately. Several days later, he texted the Post saying that he remembered Reade telling him that Biden had put his hand "under his clothes."

Others have said Reade only spoke positively about his previous job at Biden's office. Lynn Hummer, who operates a horse rescue in California where Reade volunteered for a few years, told Up News Info News that Reade sported his experience at Biden's office as a "feather in his cap." Hummer also questioned Reade's veracity.

The New York Times interviewed Reade's former colleagues. They said they did not recall any complaints from Reade about the type of Biden's behavior that she now describes.

One of Reade's former colleagues, Marianne Baker, a former Biden executive assistant in the 1990s, provided a statement to Up News Info News through the Biden campaign expressing doubts about Reade's allegations. She said, "I never witnessed, heard or heard, or received, any reports of inappropriate behavior, period, neither from Ms. Reade, nor from anyone."

Sarah Barth, Michael Kaplan and Caitlin Huey-Burns contributed to this report.