BFI Youth Fund supports TV projects Elysian Shudder – Global Briefs – Up News Info

The British Film Institute's Young Audience Content Fund has revealed a selection of titles in its initial list of supported projects in the past twelve months. They include the Shudder Film scripted comedy by Gavin Williams and Jack Tarling, Synch Estateand Danny Perkins' youth drama Elysian Film Group Hot future. In total, the fund has supported the development of 63 projects to date, after receiving 181 applications. The committed expense is £ 1,719,620 ($ 2.2M). The initiative supports television projects targeting three age categories: 0-5, 6-12, and 13-18. The BFI noted that the fund continues to operate during the current pandemic.

Gunpowder & Sky's sci-fi brand OTT, Dust, is expanding its reach in a deal with Channel 4 All 4's on-demand service. The service programs science fiction short films with high-profile talents, including Jonah starring Daniel Kaluuya, The candidate with Meghan Markle, Zero starring Bella Ramsey, Orbit Ever After starring Thomas Brodie-Sangster, and Nine minutes starring Constance Wu. Dust is now available in the US. USA And recently it reached an agreement with the Scottish radio station STV.

ITV has appointed former Google executive Graham Cooke as a non-executive director. Cooke will bring his digital expertise to the board, having worked at Google for almost five years before launching e-commerce technology company Quibit in 2010. ITV President Peter Bazalgette said: "The deep technical and digital experience Graham's will further strengthen the diverse mix of experience and experience on the board. "