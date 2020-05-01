Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion have their own days in Houston after Charity Remix

Instagram

The Mayor of Houston announces that the city will honor the two female stars, Queen Bey and Hot Girl Meg, with their own respective days after donations increase with their remix & # 39; Savage & # 39 ;.

The mayor of Houston, Texas is giving Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce Knowles their own respective days to support the city's Covid-19 relief effort.

Proceeds from the two stars' new single "Savage (Remix)" will be donated to charities supporting healthcare workers in Houston, and Sylvester Turner He is very impressed, praising Megan and Beyonce for "their contributions to elevate our communities, pressing #HTown and for helping us to remain #HoustonStrong."

He tweets: "Our city will present both artists with their own respective days."

"It's great to see that the proceeds from the purchase of the single will support (charity) Bread of Life," he adds. "We will buy into and support the efforts of this organization. I look forward to connecting with the teams of both artists to find the right time to make these requests a reality."

Megan is already planning the honor ahead of time, rewriting the mayor's note and adding, "Houston Hotties, we have one day."