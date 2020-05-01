Beverly Hills votes to allow cosmetic and elective surgery

Image: Getty Image: Getty

The threat of candid photographs that gives the rest of America a glimpse of celebrities deflated fillers It appears to be a greater threat than pandemic concerns in the city of Beverly Hills, where a council has voted to allow elective and cosmetic surgical procedures to resume despite state orders to stay home.

Many do not realize that Beverly Hills is a city within a city in Los Angeles, with its own local mayor and city council. And although the measures to bring Botox back have passed in the city hall, not everyone was in favor, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles:

"I absolutely supported angioplasty, tumor removal, heart valve replacement, those kinds of medically necessary procedures," said Council Member John Mirisch. that kind of thing. "

Council members opposing the reopening of plastic surgery centers cite the fact that Beverly Hills has the fourth most infectious location in all of Los Angeles County, and no new safety procedures have been ordered in light of the reopens.

But others, like Dr. Arash Moradzadeh, a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, say letting the wealthy resume their elective face-freezing procedures will ultimately help cheer up newly unemployed Americans:

"People need these procedures because it helps them feel better and feel better is very important right now when we are having a psychological impact from being trapped at home or losing our job."

Save 50% at Nordstrom and update your summer look

Conversely, seeing that the faces of exorbitantly wealthy people look exactly like the rest of ours after a few months without Restylane, Juvaderm, or Botox, could be the momentary distraction 99 percent need right now. We are all in this together, right?