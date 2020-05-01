Bectu, first option reveals the complexities of restarting production – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: The challenges of restarting high-level television production and UK film drama amid the coronavirus pandemic have been uncovered in two separate documents circulating among industry creatives.

A discussion paper, drafted by the Bectu branch of union deputy directors, as well as a risk assessment report from health and safety consultancy First Option, spell out the many layers of new processes that might be required for their resumption sprouts. safely in an environment where there may be waves of new outbreaks of COVID-19.

Seen before the Up News Info, documents overlap and overlap in many areas, from the basics of securing written statements of cast and crew coronavirus, to the finer details of restoration, transportation, and recommendations on how Hair, makeup and costume artists must interact. with cast members.

Bectu's 50-page document goes into greater detail at each stage of the production process, offering more direct advice on issues including scenes that may need to be restructured to ensure they comply with social distancing rules, as well as broad guidance. on the handling and cleaning of equipment, including cameras.

The Bectu document has been created by members as a guide and discussion tool and is not the last word on how outbreaks should be conducted, nor does it represent the union's official position on security. It will be incorporated into Bectu's contribution to the UK Internal Investment Recovery Group, an industry-wide initiative to create robust protocols for post-closure production. The work is being led by the British Film Commission and the BFI, as Up News Info revealed for the first time this week.

It occurs when the main networks and production companies in the UK are drawing up plans to get their shows back on the street. Productions including Peaky Blinders, Sex education and Coronation Street The pandemic has derailed and there is widespread recognition that drama will be the most difficult of all genres to work under the rules of social distancing.

Dedicated coronavirus department

The main recommendation in the Bectu document is that each production created a coronavirus safety department. This unit, he said, should be staffed with trained professionals capable of monitoring workers' health, while it should also contain equipment cleaners and professional teams, and commissioners to monitor communal areas.

The document said: “The potential health and safety considerations under Covid-19 are far-reaching and will be too extensive to safely absorb into the normal production workflow. It is recommended that a Covid-19 Health and Safety Department become part of every production. "He also warned of a" significant increase in mental and physical workload for all crews facing these new demands. "

The Bectu and First Option briefings said the number of people on set should be kept to an absolute minimum, encouraging remote work whenever possible and setting restrictions on crowd scenes. A strict social distance of 2 meters must also be observed, they said, while personal protective equipment (such as masks and gloves) and hand sanitizing stations must be available at all times. Bectu's document added that writers, producers and network executives should stay away from the set.

"Wherever possible, departments should be organized into" cohorts "and kept separate to minimize the isolation impact of a member developing symptoms," both documents said. For example, Bectu's board says stage construction, costumes, and lighting should take place on different days, with preparation time built into production schedules so that "departments work alone and deliver the set" one once they have completed their work.

Health statements and tests

The documents say unequivocal health claims will be a necessity to ensure that the cast and crew have had no symptoms of coronavirus in the past seven days, or have been close to someone with symptoms. The Bectu report, which brings together input from experts working in all areas of the production process, added that people should declare the underlying health conditions and agree to leave the set immediately if they show symptoms.

First Option said coronavirus testing is unlikely to be "available or practical for productions," but the consulting firm and Bectu members recommended rigorous temperature controls for people on set, preferably under the guidance of a trained physician from a health and safety consultant. They added that the sets and production spaces should be cleaned and ventilated daily, while Bectu members said the outbreaks should consider using "antibacterial nebulizers" to kill the virus if it lurks on the surfaces.

Protections for actors

Bectu's article went into great detail about the hair, makeup and wardrobe departments. He said actors should apply makeup and costumes "under remote supervision" whenever possible, but for more complicated procedures such as adjusting wigs or applying prosthetics, artists should use "Enhanced EPP." Costume accessories should be spread over an extended period of time to avoid plaster congestion, while costumes should be cleaned, vaporized, or disinfected. When this is not possible, say in period costumes that cannot be washed, garments should be quarantined to ensure they do not carry the virus.

Once the cameras are rolling, Bectu members said the creative requirements for the cast should "be carefully considered and adapted to ensure current distancing regulations are followed." In other words, they recommend that scenes be rewritten or restructured to ensure that actors don't get close to each other. "When content is inevitably in conflict with distancing regulations, and no changes can be made, the process for filming that scene must be modified to comply with the regulations," the document added. This could include using members of the same household in a scene.

Bectu members said: “There will be an additional level of protection built around the actors whose health is crucial to keeping production running and equipment employed. They are irreplaceable and, due to the nature of their work, the actors cannot be in front of the camera wearing protective gear. ”

The Bectu and First Option documents also contained advice on transportation and restoration. Public transportation should be avoided, they suggested, and additional private rental vehicles should be arranged for the cast and crew. Bectu members said there should be limits on the number of people using catering facilities at the same time, and meals should be distributed with military efficiency. “Lunches must be pre-packed in take-out containers. A member from each department is assigned to pick up these lunch orders and return them to the rest of the departmental crew for dinner, ”the newspaper said.