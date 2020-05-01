Bay area pediatricians see sharp drop in patient visits during coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN RAFAEL (Up News Info SF) – While hospitals and many doctors' offices have been busy treating patients with symptoms of COVID 19, many pediatricians are seeing a sharp decrease in annual check-ups.

At some pediatric offices in the Bay Area, only a third of their patients show up for annual exams. The annual wellness checkup is a time when pediatricians glimpse a child's physical and mental health.

Dr. Nelson Branco of Tamalpais Pediatrics says, "One of the reasons we're really looking forward to getting kids back in is because we've all been through this unprecedented time."

To alleviate some parents' concerns about contact with COVID 19, Tamalpais Pediatrics in Marin County recently rented an office that will only treat patients with coronavirus symptoms.

It will almost continue as usual at its other two locations, but doctors' hours will be staggered and other precautions will be implemented.

"We are making patients come and go at different times so that we do not gather people in the office so that we can try to keep the physical distance as much as we can," Branco said.

Dr. Anita Juvvadi with Juvvadi Pediatrics in Mountain View also reassures her patients.

"The doctors' offices are taking every precaution and every guarantee to make sure that your child is not exposed, but it is vital that his vaccinations be done on time," he said.

Juvvadi has also seen a decrease in patients. You cannot emphasize enough the importance of vaccines to prevent an outbreak of a controllable disease.

"The COVID-19 vaccine is possibly in at least a year, but we have vaccines for other diseases that are just as dangerous, so we want to protect your child from at least those," he said.

Doctors say that by receiving vaccines, you can avoid the stress of our healthcare system in the event that coronavirus cases increase again after some restrictions are lifted next week.