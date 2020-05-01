Baltasar Kormakur talks about the resumption of the filming of & # 39; Katla & # 39; Netflix Amidst COVID-19 – Up News Info

Editor's Note: The latest Up News Info series, Hollywood reopening, focuses on the incredibly complicated effort to get the industry back on its feet and ensure the safety of everyone involved. Our goal is to examine numerous aspects of the business and provide a forum for Hollywood leaders with insight into how production could safely restart in the coronavirus era.

EXCLUSIVE: Icelandic filmmaker Baltasar Kormakur has never been one to shy away from a challenge, be it the heartbreaking take on his preselected Oscar The depth, assembly of 2015 Everest under insane weather conditions, or return to the sea for survival story 2018 Adrift. At a time when the entire industry is tentatively figuring out how to revive production after the coronavirus closes, Kormakur is one of the first to dive again. He's back at work filming Netflix's eight-part supernatural volcano drama, Katla, which is producing RVK Studios of Kormakur. While Iceland is still under closure, Kormakur with the support of Netflix devised measures, including frequent testing, to resume in his own studio near Reykjavik.

Katla It went into production before COVID-19 reached Scandinavia, and Kormakur was able to get the job in a few weeks before the forced shutdown. He returned to the set about three weeks ago and will be filming in July. With social distancing and a small team, the director / writer / producer (and sometime actor) tells us that he believes people "are probably safer on that set than anywhere else."

This is how he did it and why he hopes Iceland can be a good example for the rest of the world.

DEADLINE: What is the coronavirus curve like in Iceland?

BALTASAR KORMAKUR: It started fairly quickly and the numbers increased from the start because many people go to the ski resorts during the school break in February and they brought a lot, and they were testing more than most other nations. It was very traceable; Everything came from the ski resorts, so the numbers increased faster than all the Scandinavian nations at first. But then they stalled long before. Unfortunately, there were about 10 times as many (cases) in Denmark, which was lower at first. People said, "Why is Iceland so much worse than other places?" But then it all went off in the other Scandinavian nations. The good thing about Iceland is that there is a border, you can only enter through the airport, unless you are swimming, making it more controllable and traceable. At first, they said no more than 50 people were allowed together, and then they were reduced to 20 people and social distancing, and closed the pools, gyms and restaurants. We are still there, we are not allowed to be more than 20 people together and a distance of two meters, which is more a guide than a rule. I understand that on May 4 they will relieve 50 people again.

DEADLINE: You have challenged the elements to do your projects before. How does the challenge of dealing with the invisible coronavirus compare to these situations?

KORMAKUR: Somehow it is very similar. When i was doing EverestI remember saying, let's bow our heads to the mountain and accept what it gives you. You cannot fight nature, you have to respect it and work with it, without fear. And the same goes for the ocean in Adrift and The depth. And now with the virus.

DEADLINE: After the initial block, when and how did you decide to shoot again?

KORMAKUR: It was done safely. I honestly think you're probably safer on that set than anywhere else. I live with four children, so we vary from six to eight at home and you cannot keep them at home. I think due to the quarantine and the steps we took on set, it actually became a very safe place.

DEADLINE: What measures did you implement and what is the advantage of being able to film in your own studio?

KORMAKUR: It definitely helped us. We opened a really large studio a couple of years ago and it's probably one of the largest in Europe at 45,200 square feet. He is in an isolated area and he is in very good shape, let's say it like this. So we could control very easily, or indeed very clearly, the number of people in space. I came up with a kind of color-coded spacing system so people using the same colors know what group they are from and are only allowed in certain spaces. There will never be more than 20 people with the same color. In this way, we could segregate the studio into four main spaces and minimize the equipment and try to keep the distance of two meters.

DEADLINE: Were all actors and crew tested?

KORMAKUR: We test each person and that is also very helpful because the DNA company, deCode Genetics, has been helping the government and they are a private company so we can get our team tested. Every morning we check the temperatures in everyone. Everything is disinfected regularly, there are security guards on set at all times. I developed this plan in conjunction with Netflix and the Icelandic healthcare company and they were very confident and hilarious in allowing me to try this out and see, while this is being smoothed out, if this could be done. Because the whole world cannot be blocked at the same time. There will be different times when things change.

DEADLINE: Has anyone tested positive? How have you handled that?

KORMAKUR: I've done very well. We have detected cases that would not have been detected. And they didn't make it to the set, so there was no broadcast on the set. I better knock on wood now (laughs). But these people would have been walking and wouldn't have known it, because they had no symptoms. We quarantined some people, but they could work from home. If a person was caught with a fever, they tested for the virus, but never made it to the set.

DEADLINE: On set, when you have two or more actors in a scene, do they have to be two meters apart? What about any scene with intimacy? What are logistics?

KORMAKUR: Most of the time it is quite easy because we do not choose scenes that are intimate, we exclude it. But at the same time, the two-meter thing, it's not like you can't get a little closer as long as you don't stay there for long. Then we have done it. But they have all been tested, so it is very unlikely that they will take him and, since the situation is in the country, there are less than 135 people with him and the new cases are one or two a day, it is not as if we were in a high risk level. We do all of this and the makeup artist is wearing a mask and gloves and they are tested regularly. It is done with great care.

DEADLINE: Was there reluctance on the part of someone to return to work?

KORMAKUR: No, there was actually a lot of will. We were the last to fall because we fired longer than most. Most of the people wanted to continue, and there was a lot of disappointment that we had to stop. But we had to stop, because people were nervous. Netflix was cautious about it. We stopped and did a little day, like a second day of drive in the meantime, with 20 people in total. We made it clear that if someone did not want to return, we would not hold him against them. We have a system where there is one person in the crew that everyone can talk to, without giving their name, so if there was a problem, they could talk without getting nervous about not getting a job or becoming a person's enemy. They can actually be expressed without consequence.

But generally the crew are healthy people; Most of them are between 25 and 45 years old working on our sets, so they are not really high risk people.

DEADLINE: Did people have to travel from abroad to get to you?

KORMAKUR: We had people who traveled to Iceland before the shooting and stayed here during this period, so they don't have to be quarantined. That worked in our favor because we have a Swedish actress.

DEADLINE: Do the cast and crew have to sign some kind of resignation that indemnifies production?

KORMAKUR: They had to sign an exemption that they would follow quarantine rules. It is not that they are not responsible, it is more as if they should not break the guidelines that we establish. If they do, they can be released. At first, people are responsible for not displaying reckless behavior.

DEADLINE: OK, but what if they got sick?

KORMAKUR: There have been no cases of sick people. We have supported people who have (tested positive) without symptoms, have been paid and quarantined for two weeks, and then return to work. But no one has gotten sick. We have had doctors and doctors waiting to provide the best care to those who need it. These are workers who could have been fired; Netflix has been fantastic when it comes to that. They have been very, very supportive. They have gone the extra mile to financially support the crew and production. The COVID monitoring team was notified and reviewed our plan and was impressed and satisfied with everything we were doing.

DEADLINE: His story requires many external shots …

KORMAKUR: Yes, we have stayed in the studio and in scenarios that are really controllable, but after May 4 it basically opens in a way that it will no longer be a problem to leave, because you can have 50 people in a group. Then we will start shooting outdoors after that.

DEADLINE: Do they travel back to their homes at the end of the day or did they? Did you set up a base camp?

KORMAKUR: We have not taken steps to block them. The government is talking about the possibility of bringing teams from abroad to Iceland, quarantining them 24 hours and testing them, and they can even stay in a hotel and not be around other people and shoot here. So there are talks and the chief doctor (advising the government) has been saying it can be done, they are positive about it. There have been no negative comments to my knowledge.

I think most people really want to discover a way that we can continue to work and do our things safely. So the damage that has already been done will be minimized. That's where we are at this: in Iceland: How can we safely move forward and start making things work again, without risking the second wave?

DEADLINE: So you see Iceland as a good example of how to handle the crisis

KORMAKUR: I think Iceland is generally a good example of how we have dealt with this. It is a small place, so things are controllable, but also the way the country has been scanning. It is not the politicians who lead the way, it is actually the scientists. They have been talking to people, not politicians. Interestingly, before all this I was asked why it is going so well in Iceland and New Zealand and I said probably because they are run by women. I think other countries like Germany and Denmark and others are doing quite well because in many of these countries they have the ego behind the scientists, not in front of them, you know, not the ego of the politicians. It has been well managed here in Iceland and controlled. We never got into a problem where hospitals really couldn't deal with the situation. We are not going to lose control tomorrow or the day after tomorrow.

But I also think that because we managed to shoot 20 people as if they were locked up, if it ever gets worse, we can probably still get back to that. I will probably be more cautious, not only will I relax after May 4, but I will maintain what we are doing whenever the possibility exists.

DEADLINE: So it has not been too difficult for you to work with a small team?

KORMAKUR: No. We have been filming the same amount. Actually, it is a challenge to get in and how you are going to do it, but in the end I think we are doing well and we have normal days apart from a few rules that we have to work with. It's nice not to have too many people (laughs).

DEADLINE: You started, you stopped, you started again How is the show going in general?

KORMAKUR: I'm so happy. I love it, it's really exciting and we have many other things to come, so there are many things in the studio. These are exciting times. You probably won't be allowed to say this, but sometimes these problems can get you out of it. We did it in the financial crisis, and in 2010 we made the volcano go out, remember that? So we were absolutely screwed, we thought we were done. The money collapsed in 2008 and we stopped the world in 2010 and then things have never been better after that. That started the tourist boom. Sometimes it depends on how you get out.

DEADLINE: It's good to hear someone be optimistic these days …

KORMAKUR: Yes, I will play that part.