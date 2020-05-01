Backup QB Nick Mullens signs tender with 49ers – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CLARA (AP) – Substitute quarterback Nick Mullens signed his exclusive rights offer with San Francisco and the 49ers also signed undrafted running back Salvon Ahmed to a three-year contract on Friday.

Mullens received a one-year contract in March and officially signed it on Friday. He showed promise in place of injured starter Jimmy Garoppolo in 2018 and is eligible to become a restricted free agent next offseason.

Ahmed rushed for 2,106 yards and 21 touchdowns on 353 carries in three years at the University of Washington. He also caught 50 passes for 331 yards.

Ahmed joins Jamycal Hasty as un-recruited runners signed by San Francisco this week.

The other undrafted players the Niners signed are cornerback DeMarkus Acy, defensive lineman Darrion Daniels, catcher Chris Finke, linebacker Jonas Griffith, tight end Chase Harrell, fullback Josh Hokit, safety Jared Mayden and quarterback. Broc Rutter field.

