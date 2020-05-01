Baby photographer Anne Geddes has a Patreon

Image: Getty Image: Getty

You may remember Anne Geddes, whose brilliant portraits of babies dressed in flower hats or posing as little sleeping fairies once ruled all the shelves of Hallmark greeting cards. But these days, Geddes says he is struggling and that the Internet is to blame.

Artnet recently published An interview with Geddes and she is quite candid about how the Internet has changed her work as an artist, making it difficult to earn a living and earn credit for her work, at a time when images go viral with no names attached.

"What people don't seem to understand is that it takes between $ 250,000 and $ 350,000 to produce the types of shoots that I do," she says. "It's like making a movie, for God's sake. And if there's no financial return, it's like money out of my pocket. Of course, there are more ideas I want to do: beautiful things that I know would blow people's minds, But what's the point? They just said, "Thanks Anne, that's adorable," and they run off.

The ways that he previously made a living, through greeting cards, coffee books, and calendars, are no longer as great in the industry, and his royalty sales for those products are not as robust as they used to be. She now run a patreon for the super Geddes fans who pay monthly for what she calls "magic," although the Patreon is currently on hiatus.

One thing is clear, Geddes is immensely proud of her baby photos. "I think it has been very gratifying to have been able to elevate babies to an art form," she says. "There is no such thing as a crabby baby. It's what happens to them after that changes everything … They take you back to the beginning, to the beauty of new life and the magic of it. And that's why I think work matters. That's why I do what I do. "

She just wants you to pay to experience her magic.