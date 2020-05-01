Aunt Dua Lipa sweetly reacts to Gigi Hadid's pregnancy news

Dua Lipa is "very excited,quot; about Gigi hadid and Zayn Malik.
The superstar singer, who is dating the supermodel's brother, Anwar Hadid, opened up about the news of Gigi's pregnancy during an interview this week. While on the phone with The Edge NZ, Dua was congratulated for becoming an "aunt."
"Yes! It is very exciting news," Dua said of the pregnancy announcement on Thursday. "We are very, very excited."
When asked how long he had been hiding the news, the 24-year-old star shared "not much,quot; but "a little,quot; before the news appeared online.
Gigi confirmed the news Thursday night during an interview with her friend, Jimmy Fallon.
"Obviously, we wish we had announced it on our own terms, but we are very excited, happy and grateful for everyone's good wishes and support," Gigi shared on Tonight's show.
This will be the first child for Gigi and Zayn, who started dating in 2015.
"Especially during this time, it is a nice glimmer of hope that we can be home and together and really experience it day by day," said Gigi, who is allegedly expecting a girl with her boyfriend, to host Jimmy.
While congratulating Zayn, Jimmy said to Gigi, "Tell him if you need anything, call Uncle Jimmy. I'll make sure they take care of them."
The news of Gigi and Zayn's pregnancy comes months after the couple reunited.
"Gigi and Zayn were back together just before the December holidays," a source told E! News. "Zayn has been contacting Gigi for the past month and she is giving him another chance."
"She always loved him and the rest between the two was necessary," the source continued. "Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is currently in a very good place."
