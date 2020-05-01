Ashanti leaves little to the imagination in the new Thirst Trap video

Ashanti proved she's the queen of thirst traps and showed off her amazing curves with a stunning new photo on Instagram.

The "Always on Time,quot; performer delighted her fans as she posed for the camera almost naked as she was dressed only in a skimpy bikini top that seemed too small for her assets and a pair of small denim shorts.

In addition, Ashanti's hair was tied up in two pretty pigtails, and she also complemented her look with a pair of gold bracelets, necklaces, and a pair of oversized hoop earrings that reached to her shoulders.

Titled "Around the way girl …", the R,amp;B star was probably referring to LL Cool J's hit 90s song.

The post was instantly appreciated by thousands of people and even caught the attention of a couple of celebrities.

Both actresses Halle Berry and Gabrielle Union expressed their approval by commenting with a series of fiery emojis, while Jamie Foxx was much more articulate and wrote, "OMG. Kill them all.

Many other fans of the R,amp;B diva flocked to the comment section to praise her envious figure, as one fan said, "Whew just found my new lock screen," and a second commented "Serving BODY." This could be the album cover 🔥🔥 ".

However, Ashanti is no stranger to selfies that highlight her natural beauty, as she recently captivated her fans with a couple of photos, in which she appeared to be wearing little or no makeup.

As a result, many of the "dumb,quot; singer's fans were amazed by her makeup-free features and praised her for her beauty.

Ashanti also delivered great news with a message saying, "I am so proud to be apart of this! Beyond @ beyondmeat has committed to donating more than 1 million Beyond Burgers to those in need during these difficult times. I am sending breakfast and coffee at Glen Cove Hospital in my hometown with the help of @dunkin ❤️ #LongIsland #healthcareheroes @northwellhealth. "

She added: “Just a girl from Glen Cove Long Island 😌 Thank you all for your hard work and sacrifice. ❤️ Thanks to @beyondmeat & @dunkin 🙏🏽❤️ Check out my story to see the full article. @newsday @anniebrat @northwellhealth #healthcareheroes ".

Ashanti is a true musical treasure.



