As workers get sick, the United States pressures Mexico to keep US-owned plants open

MEXICO CITY – The Trump administration and major US manufacturers USA They have successfully lobbied Mexico to keep factories supplying the United States running during the coronavirus pandemic, even as outbreaks and waves of cases and deaths sweep businesses.
The lobbying group for large manufacturers in the United States pressured Mexico to reopen the plants south of the border, effectively placing US interests above Mexican public health measures.
And in a forceful warning, the US ambassador. USA He said that if Mexico did not respond to US needs, it would lose the jobs these factories provide.
"You don't have‘ workers "if you close all the companies and move somewhere else," said Ambassador Christopher Landau he said on Twitter. "Of course, health comes first, but to me it seems short-sighted to suggest that the economic effects don't matter."
Mexican authorities have closed many factories and threatened legal action against which they remain open. But the dispute highlights how much the two countries depend on each other, and how uneven the relationship is.
Since the signing of the North American Free Trade Agreement more than 25 years ago, Mexico has become a manufacturing mecca, attracting foreign-owned factories that employ hundreds of thousands of workers along the border and produce everything, from aircraft parts to televisions, largely for the American market
Now that the response to the coronavirus pandemic is closing businesses and factories in both countries, the United States urges Mexico to allow exemptions for workers whose services are essential, not for Mexico, but for the United States.
This boost comes when factories near the border have become key sources of infection, according to Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, the deputy health minister who directs Mexico's response to the coronavirus.
"All companies that refuse to suspend work will have a written inspection certificate," Mr. López-Gatell said on Twitter. "The health authority will carry out the closure and the public ministry will investigate them for possible public health crimes that could be life-threatening."
Lack of evidence in Mexico makes it difficult to determine exactly how many workers have contracted the virus, but in interviews, more than a dozen employees at foreign-owned plants said their colleagues were falling ill on the factory floor. In some factories, workers have protested the lack of security measures and the requirement that they continue to work during the quarantine.
There have been 13 deaths at the car seat maker Lear Corporation, according to Mexican health officials, and at least three at electrical component company Schneider Electric.
"I am concerned about making my parents sick," said Jair Garcia, a 25-year-old assistant engineer at Parker Hannifin, a US company that makes parts for automobile engines in Tijuana. "My mother tells me to take care of myself, but also to keep my job."
"Without work, I can't eat," he said.
At a press conference on Thursday, Marcelo Ebrard, the Mexican foreign minister, insisted that the country would follow its own factory opening schedule, guided "by the president's decisions and by the recommendations made by the health sector."
But Michael Kozak, acting assistant secretary of the State Department, said in a Informing journalists that his agency "has been working closely with Mexico, advocating for US companies,quot; to avoid disruptions in the supply chain.
And Ellen Lord, deputy secretary of the Defense Department, said Thursday that her talks with the Mexican government have been successful. "We appreciate the ongoing positive response from Mexico," said Lord.
Ms Lord said she spoke to the US ambassador to Mexico about vendor closings. "These companies are especially important to our American airframe production," he said at a press conference.
The ambassador then contacted Mexico's foreign minister, who requested a letter with details on the matter, said Michael Andrews, a spokesman for the Defense Department.
The message of the letter that the Pentagon sent to the Mexican government was that the United States wanted to reopen the plants safely to "minimize impacts on the military supply chain and national security," Andrews said.
"The Mexican foreign minister and the United States ambassador will take that and try to start reopening some of those plants," he said.
Mexico, which was heading into recession long before the coronavirus began to spread, is particularly vulnerable to pressure from the United States and companies supplying the US market.
At Hisense, a Chinese company that exports televisions to the United States from a factory in Rosarito, just a few miles from the border, workers struggle to maintain production to meet the demands of Americans trapped in their homes.
Before, people "may have had one or two televisions, and now because everyone is there, everyone wants to do what they want and they can't share the televisions they have," said Marco Esponda, a Hisense executive.
The company made the case to state officials that it provided essential communications equipment and that it should be kept open. "Television is part of an essential part of our communication systems, keeping our people informed and keeping them comfortable," said Esponda.
The company put up plastic barriers between workers, handed out face masks and hired additional buses to transport people to the factory so they could keep a safe distance from each other, he said.
Collins Aerospace workers were told they were essential because they make parts used on airplanes, which are sometimes used to transport medical supplies. Johnson Controls said the louvers it makes to control air flow are used in hospitals. Newell, owner of Sharpie and Papermate, told the workers that they were essential because doctors and nurses need pens.
"I laughed," said Carlos Lara, a Newell worker, suggesting there was no shortage of pens. "I think in stock we have enough ready to deliver over the next three to four months." A Newell spokeswoman said in a statement that some of the company's products are shipped to hospitals and that it only had a 30-day supply ready.
Coronavirus cases are increasing rapidly in Mexico, where the government it moved slowly to impose social distancing, and evidence has been scant. According to the official count, 17,799 Mexicans have been diagnosed with Covid-19, but the government believes that the actual count is approximately eight times higher than the official count. As of Thursday, 1,732 people had died.
In Baja California, the state secretary of labor, Sergio Moctezuma Martínez López, began to appear in the factories with the police, distributing fines and broadcasting the confrontations live on Facebook. It has forced the closure of more than 100 export factories and sent nearly 80,000 workers home.
"The vast majority of infected people are factory workers," Moctezuma said in an interview. "Why? Because they don't enforce social distancing, they don't give masks, they don't give gloves, and they all eat together at the lunch table."
Cooper Lighting, an Ohio company, put chains on their doors to prevent workers from leaving, Moctezuma said. The company said in a statement that the chains were temporarily used in place of broken locks and that workers "could leave the main entrance at any time."
Moctezuma said that Safran, the French manufacturer of aircraft engines, argued that his work was considered indispensable in other countries, so why not in Mexico?
"For our country, that is not essential for public health," said Mr. Moctezuma. "If we don't take these steps with the force of the state behind us, our public health system will collapse."
At Honeywell, a Boeing supplier with expansive operations in Mexicali, workers have been asking to be relieved of their duties for weeks.
Jorge Rojas, a welder at the factory, said he could not understand why they were not allowed to quarantine if almost no one was flying. "They said we couldn't go home because we couldn't bring our tools home with us," he said.
Mr. Rojas said he spent a lot of time shoulder to shoulder with his coworkers while welding metal. She is afraid to bring the coronavirus to her family. "We are in close contact, touching the same tools," he said.
This month, the state closed most of the plant after deciding that its workers were not, in fact, essential. He later allowed some employees to return to continue their service work on Mexican commercial aircraft.
A Honeywell spokesman, Scott Sayres, said: "Honeywell always complies with government directives and is committed to cooperating with local and federal authorities." He said the company "had received excellent comments from the government on our current sanitary and sanitary measures."
Mr. Rojas, the welder, is now home and concerned about how his co-workers will fare in the coming weeks.
"They exposed us to contagion," he said. "For them, delivering their products was more important than our health."
