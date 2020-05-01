Art Director in "Emergency", "The Punisher", "Luke Cage" was 52 years old – Up News Info

Veteran art director Matteo De Cosmo, who worked on several shows produced by ABC Studios, including Emergency, The Punisher and Luke Cage He has died of coronavirus complications, the study revealed on Friday. De Cosmo, who lived in New York, died on April 21. He was 52 years old.

Most recently, De Cosmo had worked on the pilot produced by ABC Studios. Harlem cuisine which discontinued production, along with virtually all other pilots and series in mid-March, due to the coronavirus.

De Cosmo was loved by his colleagues, including Harlem cuisine showruner Zahir McGhee. “Making television is a challenge. But there are people who assure you every day with their talent, passion and smile that anything is possible. Matteo was one of those people, "said McGhee. "We will miss him. The whole Harlem cuisine The family expresses our deepest condolences to Matteo's wife, Aris, their son, Marcello, and the countless friends and family who mourn his passing. "

Additional Harlem cuisine Line producer Gail Barringer with whom she worked on multiple projects: “Our New York film community is small. We are devastated to learn of Matteo's death. He was a true collaborative artist who brought happiness to every show he worked on. He will be sorely missed. "

De Cosmo also served as an art director in numerous roles, including 21 bridges starring Will Smith, directed by Rob Reiner And so it goes on and Beautiful, among others. Her other television credits include The issue and Madam secretary.

From ABC Studios: "We were heartbroken to learn that Matteo DeCosmo, a talented art director we had worked with on many productions, including a recent pilot, had passed away." He was a true talent, incredibly creative and loved by everyone he worked with. We will miss him deeply and our hearts go out to his family and friends. "

The television industry has recovered from the loss of several crew members to the coronavirus, including famous makeup artist Charles Gregory, stylist for Tyler Perry and Viola Davis, among others; Good morning america cameraman Tony Greer; Law and order: SVU client Josh Wallwork; and Saturday night live Music producer of sketches Hal Willner.

Cosmo is survived by his wife Aris and son Marcello.