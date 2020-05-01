Are the Kardashians breaking up due to overspending in the coronavirus pandemic?

Are the Kardashians going bankrupt due to overspending in the Coronavirus pandemic? That's the subject of an article in the upcoming May 11, 2020 issue of Star magazine. The report comes at a strange time when Forbes named Kylie Jenner, the youngest self-made billionaire for the second year in a row. Even with Kylie's billion-dollar empire, the source says things don't seem as good for the rest of the Kardashians. According to the report, being a Kardashian is quite expensive and they are simply not making the same kind of money right now due to the pandemic and will have to make some sacrifices soon. The report states that Keeping up with the Kardashians (KUWK) Ratings are low and people are simply not buying their products at the speed they used to.

The report even says that the family is making a brave face in public, but in reality everyone is going crazy that their empire is collapsing. The source stated the following.

“His earnings are falling, but his luxurious lifestyle is as expensive as ever. It's been a great reality check for them, and terrifying because they have to start looking at every penny. "

You can check out some clips from his full-length reality series. Keeping up with the Kardashians (KUWK) down

The one who almost canceled Christmas … 🎄 #KUWTK https://t.co/r0sGLJGFTk pic.twitter.com/2g7BfGKXTT – Kardashians in E! (@KUWTK) May 1, 2020

According to reports, some of the expenses the Kardashians have, but are suddenly burdensome to them, include paying their staff, keeping payments up-to-date on all their luxury vehicles, and keeping their mansions running at their best. The source even said that the family is in debt for a sum of $ 180 million.

No one from the Kardashian or Jenner family has acknowledged the report or indicated that they are in financial trouble. The source went on to state the following.

“They have many properties and the mortgages are very high. If things don't improve, they will have to reduce their size. "

The source also echoed the suggestion that the show could be canceled soon.

"The ratings have been declining for years, and they are all preparing for a full cancellation."

At this point, no one knows how long the economy will be in a slump, but with many of the Kardashians running their own businesses and more people facing unemployment, it is inevitable that everyone will see their profits fall during this time.

What do you think about the report? Do you think the Kardashians are bankrupt?

