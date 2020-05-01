Are the dance videos of & # 39; RHOBH & # 39; Star Camille Grammer Shading Co-Star Lisa Rinna & # 39; See-Through Bodysuit & # 39 ;?

Instagram

The two really don’t have the best relationship after the infamous & # 39; PuppyGate & # 39; Lisa Vanderpump as earlier this month, Camille called Lisa on Twitter for being ‘hypocritical’.

It seems that “The real housewives of Beverly Hills star Camille Grammer not a fan of Lisa Rinnadance videos on his Instagram account. In her recent post on the photo-sharing site, Camille seemed to hint that she could do better than her co-star when it comes to dancing.

In the Wednesday April 29 post, Camille danced on the sandy beach while taking a break after riding a bike. She could be seen shaking her body and shaking her head sensually. At the end of the recording, he slapped himself on the butt.

“I took a break from my bike ride to do some ribs with Lisa R. #dance #dancechallenge #justbeingsily #RHOBH #nationaldanceday,” he wrote in the caption.

The shadow appeared in the comment section when she responded to a fan who praised her while shading Lisa in the process. “Much better than Lisa R.” wrote the fan. Camille agreed and replied, “And I’m not wearing a see-through nude outfit in my bathroom filming myself.” The answer was undoubtedly a playful jab to Lisa, who often shared a video of herself vibrating and dancing to some music.

Lisa has yet to react to the subtle digging.

The two really don’t have the best relationship following Lisa Vanderpumpinfamous “PuppyGate”. Earlier this month, Camille, who sided with LVP at the time, called Lisa on Twitter for being “hypocritical.”

She showed her strong agreement with a fan who publicly criticized Lisa, writing: “Darling [Lisa Rinna], you are a hypocrite … everyone protected Dorit [Kemsley] last season when Camille brought all her skeletons to the table.” ..and suddenly Denise signed up for the show and had to talk about everything. “Upon learning of the tweet, Camille responded to the tweet and said,” Amen! I’m glad someone said this. And now we said it! ”